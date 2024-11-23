City launches comprehensive community input sessions on policing and public safety

Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) program van.

In a bold step toward enhancing public safety and community trust, the City of Chicago has announced a series of citywide engagement sessions to gather public feedback on policing reforms and alternate response models. These sessions, which begin this month and continue into early 2025, are part of Mayor Brandon Johnson’s “People’s Plan for Community Safety.” The initiative seeks to align law enforcement efforts with the diverse needs and concerns of Chicago’s residents.

The community engagement process, developed in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety, the Chicago Police Department (CPD), and community partners, aims to integrate the voices of Chicagoans into ongoing public safety reforms. Mayor Johnson underscored the significance of the initiative, saying, “Building trust between community and law enforcement by prioritizing reform, accountability, and transparency is a cornerstone of our public safety strategy. By putting community voices at the center, we can address the root causes of violence and deliver safety equitably across our city.”

Three Pillars of Reform

The initiative focuses on three core areas of reform:

Community Policing: Building on CPD’s existing policies, this effort will emphasize relationship-building and collaboration between police officers and residents. CPD plans to implement a department-wide approach to community policing, encouraging officers to engage more directly with neighborhoods. Civic Consulting Alliance and 21CP Solutions are providing strategic support for this effort.

Workforce Allocation Study: This comprehensive staffing analysis will evaluate CPD’s resource allocation across all bureaus, ranks, and civilian roles. Required by city ordinance, the study aims to ensure CPD’s workforce is deployed efficiently and in alignment with reform goals. The analysis, conducted by Matrix Consulting Group, is funded by regional philanthropic partners and will provide critical insights for optimizing the department’s operations.

911 Alternate Response Models: Expanding on the existing Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) program, this initiative aims to provide specialized responses to behavioral and mental health crises. The City is exploring new response models that prioritize equitable outcomes and efficient use of police resources. Research support for this effort is being provided by the University of Chicago Crime Lab and Health Lab, in collaboration with the Civic Consulting Alliance.

Community-Led Engagement

Eight community-based organizations were selected through a competitive process to facilitate the engagement sessions. Representing Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods, these organizations will collect feedback and ensure that every resident’s voice is heard. The groups include Brave Space Alliance, Bright Star Community Outreach, and The Resurrection Project, among others.

“We are honored to contribute to this citywide effort,” the organizations said in a joint statement. “These public safety initiatives have the potential to transform interactions between residents and public systems, fostering stronger community relationships and more equitable crisis responses.”

The engagement sessions will also support CPD’s compliance with its federal consent decree, which mandates reforms to ensure constitutional policing practices. Public feedback will inform key areas such as policy development, training, and the reimagining of community policing strategies. A final report detailing the insights gathered from the sessions will be made publicly available in mid-2025.

Building Trust and Accountability

CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling emphasized the importance of trust and collaboration in public safety efforts. “As we continue working to build trust with every resident across the city, it’s imperative that their voices are represented in every public safety initiative,” he said. “This collaborative approach will ensure that the department’s strategies reflect the needs and aspirations of the communities we serve.”

The city’s philanthropic and business partners, including the Commercial Club of Chicago Foundation, have played a pivotal role in supporting these initiatives. Additionally, facilitation and project management support are being provided by The Intersect and Civic Consulting Alliance.

By integrating community feedback, the City of Chicago aims to create a public safety framework that is both equitable and effective. The reforms are expected to enhance trust, improve crisis response, and ensure that law enforcement resources are utilized efficiently. The initiatives represent a significant step forward in addressing systemic challenges in public safety while prioritizing the well-being of all Chicagoans.

Residents interested participating in the engagement sessions or learning more about the initiatives can visit the City of Chicago’s website for details.