City Hall closed two days a week for rest of the year

Move comes as Gary reports 105 deaths, 3,606 cases

Crusader Staff Report

Gary City Hall will be closed two days a week for the rest of the year as the city struggles with new COVID-19 cases in a state that has the second highest per capita coronavirus spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On its Reimagine Gary website, the city posted a notice, informing residents that City Hall will be closed on Mondays and Fridays for the rest of the year. The notice notes City Hall will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The notice also said residents can call the city’s switchboard, at 219-881-1300.

The move comes as the city reports 105 deaths and 3,606 COVID-19 cases. In Lake County there were 500 virus deaths on Tuesday, December 8.

Statewide, Indiana reported that same day 6,109 deaths, including 124 new fatalities from November 19 to December 7.

Indiana also reported a total of 392,663 infections since the outbreak.

The infections led the CDC to report that Indiana has the nation’s second highest per capita COVID-19 spread, after Rhode Island. The CDC said the state’s outlook is getting worse, with cases and hospitalization rates hitting all-time highs.

The CDC reported Indiana had 48,000 new coronavirus cases reported in the past week, or 103.1 per 100,000. The federal agency also reported that Rhode Island had 8,100 new cases, or 110.6 per 100,000.

Gary experienced several upticks in COVID-19 cases last month. According to the Gary Health Department dashboard, the city is averaging 43 cases daily, but health officials are bracing for a surge after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Last month the Gary Crusader reported that Community Hospital in Munster will be one of five healthcare facilities in Indiana to receive the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine next month, based on information from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Community Hospital was chosen as a pilot site based on its ability to store the first doses from Pfizer at super subzero cold temperatures reaching -60 to -80 degrees Celsius.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, initial supplies of vaccines are reserved for frontline workers including healthcare workers, first responders and those at highest risk. A vaccine more widely available to the public is still a few months away.

In addition to Community Hospital, Jewel-Osco, Walgreens, CVS, Meijer, and Walmart, locations will all receive direct allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is approved for use in the United States. Each of these locations has agreed to distribute the vaccine, which will be received from the Federal government, free of charge.

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine has proved to be nearly 95 percent effective in clinical trials.

Meanwhile, doctors in the United Kingdom began giving doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to residents seeking to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother of four, made history Tuesday, December 8 after becoming the first person in the world to receive the vaccine.

Health officials began the immunization campaign just six days after granting the vaccine’s makers, Pfizer and BioNTech, emergency approval. Britain’s government has secured 800,000 doses of the vaccine so far, enough to give 400,000 people two doses each, the government said.

The Food and Drug Administration could authorize a coronavirus vaccine as early as the end of this week after a scheduled emergency meeting on Thursday, December 10.

Several months ago, news outlets reported President Donald Trump’s administration passed on an option from Pfizer to purchase more vaccine doses beyond the initial 100 million agreed upon. Pfizer said because of its commitment to provide vaccine to other countries, it will not be able to provide more doses until next June or July.