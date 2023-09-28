City Council confirms Snelling in a 48-0 vote as new top cop

Photo caption: Police Superintendent Larry Snelling being sworn-in

It’s a go for Larry Snelling as the next Chicago Police Superintendent after being confirmed by a special City Council meeting on Wednesday, September 27, in a vote of 48-0, with some aldermen giving high-fives to his appointment and requests to crack down on crime in Chicago.

Mayor Brandon Johnson praised Snelling, who rose from a patrol officer in 1992 in his community of Englewood, who became Chicago’s next top cop, with experience and respect among his peers and community throughout his career. The mayor said he is confident that Snelling will develop the strategies needed to make Chicago a safer place.

‘’Snelling will be the best police superintendent we’ve ever had standing on the shoulders of not only former Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Superintendent Fred Waller,” Ald. David Moore (17th) told the Chicago Crusader.

“His energy as a young man, his commitment to solving crime is good,” he said. “He is not soft on crime; yet, he has the passion, and you can’t beat that combination.”

Also giving the thumbs up was Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) who said Snelling “has the knowledge and is capable of knowing where things need to be changed and of seeing what is going on in this city. With the help of all of us, we can change the way Chicago is going and put us on a path where people can feel safer.”

Asked if she had two requests to make of Snelling, Ald. Mitts said, “I would want him to help us with the migrant issue. I want to make sure that the police stations where people go to report crimes or to get needed resources are clear. Right now, it is not a comfortable situation for residents who are citizens here.”

Her second request would be to address overall crime by bringing the technology already in existence, in addition to more cameras, license plate readers and working with the community. “This is needed to help prevent crime.”

Mitts is also concerned about criminals wearing face masks to hide their identity. “I don’t know if that is infringing upon someone’s rights, but we need to address it,” she said.

Asked about her thoughts on banning cars with tinted windows, Mitts said years ago she tried to pass that legislation but was told it was a state issue. “So, I am asking state lawmakers to pass this bill. This is something I feel very strongly about because when you can’t see into a car, it puts you into a different situation, especially if there is a crime being committed.

“Some things are commonsense,” Mitts said. “These tinted windows put police in a dangerous situation. You can’t see who is in the car. They should ban tinted windows altogether. They need to revisit that,” she stated.