City Council approves Ald. Burnett as Zoning Chair

Chicago City Council

Calls Him a “Unifier” and Peacemaker

Alderman Walter Burnett Jr. (27th) added another milestone to his political career on Wednesday, September 18, when the Chicago City Council confirmed him as chairman of the powerful Zoning Committee. Burnett offered himself as a compromise candidate to bring unity and restore peace in the sometimes contentious council chambers.

Burnett spoke with the Chicago Crusader via Zoom from Frankfurt, Germany, where he is attending the Frankfurt Mayor’s Conference on behalf of Mayor Brandon Johnson in his role as Chicago’s Vice Mayor. During the City Council meeting, Burnett explained that his goal is to end the divisive feuding over Mayor Johnson’s original choice for the position, Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), whom Burnett called a “fair person.” However, Sigcho-Lopez could not secure the 26 votes needed due to his controversial political rhetoric on foreign affairs.

“Sigcho-Lopez had some contention because he was very vocal, standing up for peace in Palestine, and because of that, many Jewish people and developers didn’t feel comfortable,” Burnett said. “He was standing near an American flag that burned, and he was accused of burning it, even though he wasn’t involved. A lot of drama and controversy followed, and the unions and developers got involved.”

Burnett described offering himself for the chairmanship as a way to focus on moving forward. “It’s for the city,” he said. “We have elections in two years, and we don’t have time to waste. People expect things to happen in their wards. We need to stop the bickering and take care of business.”

He referred to himself as a “unifier,” stating, “I’ve been around a long time, and I just want to help bring peace to the City Council.”

Burnett, who was first elected as alderman of the 27th Ward in 1995, is also the dean of the City Council and Chicago’s Vice Mayor. He was given a $400,000 budget by Mayor Johnson, a first for the vice mayor’s role, to act as a liaison between the mayor and city officials.

Born on Chicago’s West Side, the 61-year-old Burnett lived in the Rockwell Gardens public housing complex and later moved to Cabrini-Green. Today, Burnett’s ward includes the Cabrini-Green area, where he is working to get vacant units repaired to meet the city’s need for affordable housing.

Ald. Byron Sigchio-Lopez Ald. Walter Burnett Jr.

Burnett attended Byrd Elementary School, graduated from Edward Jenner Elementary School, and attended Wells High School. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Northeastern Illinois University.

Burnett’s interest in politics began at a young age, assisting his father, a precinct captain, with door-knocking. “I needed a job, and my father introduced me to the committeeman. From there, I got involved, eventually leading the Young Democrats and volunteering for the late George Dunne, who was re-elected after losing to Harold Washington in 1987,” Burnett recalled.

He worked with Jesse White’s campaigns when the Cabrini-Green area was redistricted out of White’s state representative district. Burnett later became one of White’s administrative assistants when White was elected Recorder of Deeds.

When the Cabrini-Green area was moved from the 42nd to the 27th Ward, Burnett saw an opportunity to run for alderman. He had been organizing in the 27th Ward, helping John Stroger in his successful campaign to become Cook County Board president. Burnett won a runoff election against former Alderman Wallace Davis Jr. in 1995 and another runoff in 1999 against Davis’ son, Wallace Davis III.

“I could retire if I wanted to, but I really care about this city and my ward,” Burnett said.

He proudly noted that his ward has become a key part of Chicago’s economy, with significant development and numerous zoning changes. He said Mayor Johnson chose him for the Zoning Committee chairmanship because of his experience and the divisiveness in the council.

“I’m probably the most neutral guy,” Burnett said, explaining that many colleagues thanked him for stepping up to the role, despite the extra workload. The Zoning Committee holds long meetings, from 10 a.m. to as late as 6 p.m., and aldermen must also attend Planning Commission sessions.

“I’d rather work in my ward, but I saw an opportunity to help the city move forward,” Burnett said. “I want to help Mayor Johnson avoid unnecessary drama in the City Council so we can focus on getting things done.”

“In my time as alderman, I’ve focused on getting things done and staying out of the drama,” Burnett said.