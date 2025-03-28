City Council announces vacancies on boards and commissions 

Gary City Council chamber

The Gary Common Council is calling on engaged and civic-minded residents to step up and serve the community by applying for vacancies on several key boards and commissions. The announcement comes from the Council’s Boards and Commissions Committee, chaired by Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, who is leading the effort to fill these important seats with qualified individuals who are committed to public service.

As part of the city’s structure of local governance, boards and commissions play a vital role in shaping policy, advising elected officials, and providing oversight in critical areas such as zoning, redevelopment, public health, housing, and economic development. Many of these bodies were created decades ago to provide checks and balances and community input on decisions that directly impact Gary’s neighborhoods and quality of life.

The current vacancies, which are appointed by the Gary Common Council, represent a unique opportunity for residents to become actively involved in shaping the future of their city. While the specific boards with openings were not named in the press release, such appointments in the past have included the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Redevelopment Commission, the Human Relations Commission, and the Transit Board, among others. These entities often require a diverse range of skills, from legal expertise to urban planning, and community advocacy to financial oversight.

In recent years, several seats on these boards have become vacant due to resignations, term expirations, or the passing of longtime community leaders. The COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to a lull in recruitment efforts, as many meetings were halted or transitioned to virtual formats. Now, with the city continuing to rebuild and attract investment, especially through major infrastructure and economic projects, having full and active participation on these boards is more important than ever.

Individuals selected will officially represent the Gary Common Council and, by extension, the people of Gary. Those interested must be residents of the city and should possess a strong sense of civic duty, professionalism, and a willingness to commit time and energy to the city’s advancement.

To be considered, applicants must submit a letter of interest and a current resume by Friday, April 18, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. This documentation should outline relevant qualifications, past community involvement, and a statement of interest in serving.

A public Boards and Commissions Standing Committee Meeting will be held on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 5:30 p.m., where applications will likely be reviewed and discussed.

In a city like Gary, where revitalization efforts are gaining momentum and residents are increasingly pushing for transparency and community-driven leadership, participating in local boards and commissions offers residents a direct hand in the city’s future. These roles are typically voluntary, but they carry substantial influence and responsibility in ensuring that city government remains accessible, accountable, and responsive to the needs of all residents.

For more information about the application process or to submit materials, interested individuals should contact the Office of the Gary Common Council or visit the city’s official website.