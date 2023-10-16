City Colleges of Chicago host two-weekend hiring fair for local companies and nonprofits

Fair To Be Held at City Colleges of Chicago Locations Over Two Weekends in October
The City of Chicago’s Council Committee on Education and Child Development, under the leadership of Chair Jeanette B. Taylor (20th Ward) invites Chicago area businesses, nonprofits and other entities hiring to participate in a hiring fair—The CityWide Hiring Fair.
The CityWide Hiring Fair will be held at City Colleges of Chicago locations over two consecutive Saturdays, October 21 and 28, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. See below for exact location and dates.
“I hear too many agencies use vacancies as reasoning for reduced quality in their services.” said Committee on Education and Child Development Chair Jeanette B. Taylor. “We are holding these job fairs with the community because it’s the best way to connect employer with potential employees. Our city normally sponsors hiring fairs at one location, by using all City Colleges, we open access to the event to all Chicagoans
Interested businesses can register for one or multiple locations at bit.ly/hiringfairvendor. Potential employees can register at bit.ly/Hiringfairattendee
For more information and to participate as an employer in the CityWide Hiring Fair, please contact committeeoneducation@cityofchicago.org
Dates and locations:
Saturday, October 21
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Harry S Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Avenue
- Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Boulevard
- Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S. Pulaski Road
- Kennedy-King College, 6301 S. Halsted St.
Saturday, October 28
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Harold Washington College, 30 E. Lake Street
- Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State Street
- Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N. Narragansett Avenue
- Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Avenue
This event is produced and sponsored by the City of Chicago Council on Education and Child Development.
Members are:
- Desmon C. Yancy (5th Ward)
- William E. Hall (6th Ward)
- Anthony Beale (9th Ward)
- Peter Chico (10th Ward)
- Nicole T. Lee (11th Ward)
- Marty Quinn (13th Ward)
- Jeylu B. Gutierrez (14th Ward)
- Stephanie D. Coleman (16th Ward)
- Matthew J. O’Shea (19th Ward)
- Jeanette B. Taylor, Chair (20th Ward)
- Jessica L. Fuentes (26th Ward)
- Chris Taliaferro (29th Ward)
- Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd Ward)
- James M. Gardiner (45th Ward)
- Angela Clay, Vice Chair (46th Ward)