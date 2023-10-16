City Colleges of Chicago host two-weekend hiring fair for local companies and nonprofits

Fair To Be Held at City Colleges of Chicago Locations Over Two Weekends in October

The City of Chicago’s Council Committee on Education and Child Development, under the leadership of Chair Jeanette B. Taylor (20th Ward) invites Chicago area businesses, nonprofits and other entities hiring to participate in a hiring fair—The CityWide Hiring Fair.

The CityWide Hiring Fair will be held at City Colleges of Chicago locations over two consecutive Saturdays, October 21 and 28, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. See below for exact location and dates.

“I hear too many agencies use vacancies as reasoning for reduced quality in their services.” said Committee on Education and Child Development Chair Jeanette B. Taylor. “We are holding these job fairs with the community because it’s the best way to connect employer with potential employees. Our city normally sponsors hiring fairs at one location, by using all City Colleges, we open access to the event to all Chicagoans

Interested businesses can register for one or multiple locations at bit.ly/hiringfairvendor. Potential employees can register at bit.ly/Hiringfairattendee

For more information and to participate as an employer in the CityWide Hiring Fair, please contact committeeoneducation@cityofchicago.org

Dates and locations:

Saturday, October 21

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Harry S Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Avenue

Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Boulevard

Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S. Pulaski Road

Kennedy-King College, 6301 S. Halsted St.

Saturday, October 28

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Harold Washington College, 30 E. Lake Street

Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State Street

Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N. Narragansett Avenue

Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Avenue

This event is produced and sponsored by the City of Chicago Council on Education and Child Development.

Members are: