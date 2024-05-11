City Colleges of Chicago and Chicago State University to Sign Guaranteed Admissions Agreement to Support Transfer Students

Chicago State University (CSU) and City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) are partnering to better support students and increase access to higher learning by offering guaranteed admissions to transfer students from City Colleges of Chicago to CSU. Together, City Colleges and CSU will ceremonially sign the transfer agreement at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024 at Kennedy-King College in the U building, 740 W. 63rd Street in Chicago.

“At Chicago State, we are pleased to deepen our partnership with City Colleges of Chicago. Our transfer pathway agreement is an intentional effort to remove barriers and improve access to a bachelor’s degree,” said aldwaynaka “Z” Scott, JD, President of CSU. “To support equity in education, it is critical for higher education institutions in a post-affirmative action world to increase support and encourage students to achieve the educational goals they set for themselves, and we feel this program does just that.”

“This transfer agreement will fulfill the needs of our students who want to plan now to attend CSU and fulfill their career goals,” said Chancellor Juan Salgado, City Colleges of Chicago. “This agreement ensures our students’ credits will be accepted which will save our students both money and time, and for this and so much more, we are grateful to CSU for being our partner.”

To qualify for guaranteed admission, City Colleges of Chicago students must complete an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science and students must also complete the Illinois *GECC requirements before transferring. When meeting the criteria, students will be guaranteed admission to CSU and receive a Junior Standing. Students must also maintain a 2.5 GPA to enter the program and remain eligible. The CCC-CSU transfer partnership will support students with the following:

Early advising and offer orientation programs designed exclusively for transfer students

Offer the Honors program to all transfer students who meet the criteria

Offer mentoring, career exposure, speaker engagement events, and more

CCC and CSU will work with employer partners to create a workforce pipeline for students for agreed upon degree pathways.

CSU will also help students financially by offering CCC students, who are part of the Chicago Star Scholars program and have a 3.0 or higher GPA, a $1,000 scholarship for up to two years. In addition, City Colleges and CSU will also participate in Reverse Transfer—an opportunity for students who have enrolled at CSU as transfer students from City Colleges to transfer their earned CSU credits back to CCC to complete their associate degree.