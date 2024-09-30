City Awards More Than $4M in DCASE Grants to Chicago Nonprofit Arts Organizations

2024 CityArts Program Announces Grant Support for 185 Local Arts Organizations

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) recently announced grants newly awarded to 185 Chicago nonprofit arts organizations as part of the City of Chicago’s 2024 CityArts Program.

Dedicated to investing in Chicago’s arts and culture sector, the longstanding CityArts Program provides general operating support to local arts organizations of all sizes and across all artistic disciplines. Grantees include arts service organizations, arts education groups, museums and heritage centers, and entities that directly present or produce performing, visual, or media arts. Grant amounts per organization range from $10,000 – $50,000, based on the organization’s average annual revenue.

“Chicago’s diverse arts and culture community is one of the reasons that we’re the greatest freakin’ city in the world,” shared Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Investing in our creative economy is essential to our city’s growth and success.”

“The annual CityArts Grant program is a core example of DCASE’s mission in action,” shared DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. “Our arts organizations transform the landscape of Chicago through their artistry and invention, and receiving direct governmental support is a crucial part of their sustainability.”

DCASE’s annual CityArts Program continually strives toward an equitable distribution of funds across the city. This year, 48% of newly awarded CityArts grantees are located on the South and West sides, compared to 35% in 2021. Grantees include community arts anchors such as Kehrein Center for the Arts in Austin; groups serving at the intersection of arts and justice, such as the Prison + Neighborhood Arts/Education Project; established organizations presenting cultural work such as International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago and the American Indian Center, and first-time CityArts recipients such as Hearing in Color, dedicated to sharing the music and stories of communities that have been historically excluded from musical spaces.

Ginger Leopoldo, founder of CIRCA-Pintig, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering immigrant communities through the arts, education, and service, shares, “The support of the DCASE CityArts grant is truly transformative for our organization. This generous contribution enables us to expand our reach and deepen our impact in ways we’ve only dreamed of before. The City’s recognition of our work resonates deeply, fueling our passion and commitment to our mission and keeping the rhythm of our organization strong and steady.”

For the list of CityArts Program grantees and to learn about upcoming grant opportunities, arts nonprofits and individual artists, visit ChicagoCulturalGrants.org.

The CityArts Program is partially supported through funds from the American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Through general operating support, grants are helping to stabilize and shore up organizations’ essential functions and services provided to Chicago communities.

DCASE is committed to strengthening the capacity of Chicago’s arts and culture sector through connecting artists and arts organizations with City of Chicago grants and resources. Together, these programs provide a range of funding opportunities to bolster artists’ livelihoods as part of Chicago’s thriving arts economy and to bring enriching and impactful arts activities and services throughout Chicago’s communities.