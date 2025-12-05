City approves construction of new fieldhouse for Ogden Park

A major redevelopment is coming to historic Ogden Park in West Englewood, where city officials have announced plans to build a new, modern fieldhouse to replace the aging structure that has stood for more than a century. Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Park District CEO Carlos Ramirez-Rosa and Alderman David Moore (17th) joined residents this week to celebrate the Park District Board’s approval of a design contract that officially launches the long-awaited project.

The $25 million investment represents one of the most significant capital commitments to the Englewood community in years. The project will be supported by $12 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) from the City of Chicago, along with additional Park District and state funds.

For many residents, the announcement signals a renewed focus on bringing first-class recreational resources to parts of the city that have experienced decades of underinvestment. The current fieldhouse, built in 1904, has long been considered outdated and insufficient for the tight-knit and active West Englewood community that uses Ogden Park year-round.

“Investments like the one we are celebrating today are about more than just a space for play and recreation,” Mayor Johnson said. “They are about ensuring that all Chicagoans have access to shared places that build a sense of belonging and pride in their community. Ogden Park already serves as a community hub. This new fieldhouse will expand the opportunities available to young people, families, and seniors across the neighborhood.”

Earlier in the day, the Park District Board authorized an agreement with Booth Hansen Ltd. to handle the design, construction and project administration for the new building. The planned facility will feature a full gymnasium, a dedicated boxing gym, a fitness room, dance studio, teen room, clubroom, and updated support spaces such as restrooms, offices, storage, and utility rooms. For many residents, those amenities represent more than recreation—they reflect an investment in safety, wellness, community programming and youth development.

Park District CEO Carlos Ramirez-Rosa called the new fieldhouse a “dream fulfilled” for Englewood. “Park fieldhouses are designed to bring people together, expand opportunities for recreation, and support the wellbeing of patrons of all ages,” he said. “Ogden Park has long been in need of a new fieldhouse that supports the needs of this active community. As we prepare to launch the design phase, we look forward to engaging residents and stakeholders to ensure this investment makes a positive impact for generations to come.”

Alderman Moore, who represents the 17th Ward where the park is located, said the project was driven by community demand, particularly from local young people. “I want to first thank the children in our community—especially the Ogden Park Vikings Football Team and Cheerleaders—for asking me to make this a priority,” he said. He also credited local organizations such as Teamwork Englewood, R.A.G.E., Imagine Englewood If, the Ogden Park Advisory Council, and park staff for pushing the project forward. “No man is an island unto himself,” Moore added. “Without the consistency of partners, we wouldn’t be at this point today.”

Ogden Park spans 60 acres and is one of the largest recreational anchors in West Englewood. It currently includes a gymnasium, boxing gym, fitness center, dance studio and multi-purpose room. Outdoor amenities include three playgrounds, a carousel, nature garden, swimming pool, baseball diamonds, basketball courts, tennis courts and a walking track. Programs range from after-school Park Kids and summer camp to boxing, teen programming and junior football.

Community engagement on the detailed design of the new fieldhouse is expected to begin in spring 2026.