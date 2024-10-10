City and race organizers prepare for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

City of Chicago officials and Bank of America Chicago Marathon organizers are reminding the public about the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 13, with 50K runners from all 50 states and more than 140 countries are expected to travel through 29 neighborhoods for the 26.2-mile race, requiring street closures and parking restrictions throughout the Chicago Marathon Street Closures and Course. Plans are in place for a safe and successful Chicago Marathon weekend, which includes the Chicago 5K on Saturday, October 12. Residents, spectators, participants, and motorists are urged to be mindful of the traffic impacts as well as safety measures in place for these events.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications along with city and private sector partners, will monitor the day’s events, activating the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in order to coordinate resources as needed.

“OEMC, alongside the City’s public safety departments and other key City stakeholders, have been working with race organizers to prepare for this year’s Marathon,” said Jose Tirado, Executive Director of OEMC. “Safety is our number one priority for race participants, residents, and visitors. We want to remind the public to report any suspicious or criminal activity they may see by calling 9-1-1.”

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon’s national and international reputation as a world class event has helped to raise millions of dollars for various charitable causes. Since 2002, the Marathon has raised $322 million for charity and last years event had an economic impact of $547 million.

“We’re thrilled to welcome participants and Chicagoans this weekend for the 46th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon,” said Carey Pinkowski, Executive Race Director. “No event in Chicago brings people, neighborhoods, businesses, public safety, and government agencies together more than the Chicago Marathon. We’re excited to celebrate our city and our sport on the streets of Chicago this weekend.”

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon includes the Abbott Health and Fitness Expo, home to the event’s packet pick-up beginning on Thursday, October 10 through Saturday, October 12 located at Chicago’s McCormick Place Lakeside Center in Hall D from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Abbott Chicago 5K – Saturday, October 12

The Abbott Chicago 5K will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The 3.1-mile race will kick off in Grant Park at Ida B. Wells and Columbus Drive, running west on Harrison Street before weaving through loop on Wacker Drive and ending on Jackson and Wacker. Michigan Avenue north of Ida B. Wells will remain open. Parking restrictions are in place starting at 1 a.m. on Saturday along the course. Vehicles that are not removed from the street by that time will be ticketed and towed. For inquiries about towed vehicles, call 312.744.4444.

For more information visit Chicago5K.com. The following streets will be closed to traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. for the 5K on Saturday.

• Ida B. Wells Dr., between Columbus Dr. and Michigan Ave

• Congress Plaza Dr., between Ida B. Wells Dr. and Michigan Ave.

• Harrison St., between State St. and Franklin St.

• Harrison St., between Michigan Ave. and State St.

• State St., between E. Harrison St. and W. Harrison St.

• Franklin St., between Harrison St. and Adams St.

• Van Buren St., between Wacker Dr. to Franklin St.

• Wacker Dr., between Lake St. to State St.

• Wacker Dr., between State St. to Wabash Ave.

• Wacker Dr., between Van Buren St. and Madison St.

• Wacker Dr., between Madison Ave. and Lake St.

• Jackson Blvd., between Wacker Dr. and Franklin St.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Race Day Information for Participants

As race day approaches, event organizers strongly encourage participants to stay informed of race day conditions and be familiar with event rules and the color-coded Event Alert System (EAS), which will communicate the status of course and weather conditions to participants leading up to and on race day found here. The race starts and finishes in Grant Park. The first wave of runners will begin the race at 7:30 a.m. The second wave will begin at 8 a.m. The final group will begin at 8:35 a.m. The location for the Runner Reunite section will be staged in Butler Field with alphabetical signs throughout the 27th Mile Post Race Party to facilitate meeting locations by name.

Traffic Impacts/Street Closures

With thousands of participants and spectators along the route, as well as street closures prior and during the race, those traveling throughout downtown and the various neighborhoods should allow extra time, expect delays, or consider alternate routes–such as the expressway system–to avoid the impacts of the race.

Street closures in the Grant Park area began on Monday, September 30 with the closure of Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. Additional Street closures for race day at the start/finish line area can be expected through the weekend, including:

• Saturday, October 12: Columbus Dr. from Randolph to Monroe St. will be closed at 6 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m.

• Saturday, October 12: Roosevelt Rd. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 11 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 6 p.m.

• Saturday, October 12: Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m.

• Saturday, October 12: Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 5 p.m.

• Sunday, October 13: Columbus Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Roosevelt Road will be closed 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

• Sunday, October 13: Michigan Ave. from Madison to 9th St. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 9 a.m.

• Sunday, October 13: Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan to Columbus Dr. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

• Sunday, October 13: Michigan Ave. from 9th St. to Roosevelt Rd will be closed at 5:30 a.m. and open at 4 p.m.

All streets will be fully reopened by Monday, October 14 at 6 a.m.

Race day street closures along the route will begin at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, October 13 and are anticipated to be reopened by 4:30 p.m. or when it is deemed safe to do so. Visit link for Chicago Marathon street closures and route.

Beginning early Sunday morning, parking restrictions will be in effect along the course. For public safety and traffic flow, the towing of vehicles along the route and other posted “No Parking Zones” will be strictly enforced. Motorists are encouraged to read signage before parking and should call 312-744-4444 to locate a towed vehicle.

The following main thoroughfares, among others, will remain open:

DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue. Access to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will remain open at Belmont.

Expressways

Public Transportation

As always, public transportation is encouraged if heading to the Marathon or other destinations in the impacted areas. For more information on CTA services and reroutes, visit TransitChicago.com or call 836-7000 from any area code/1-888-YOUR-CTA. Metra will offer extra service on race day. For specific schedule information, visit Metra.com. The City has worked with licensed Transportation Network Providers (TNP rideshare services) to ensure that pick-up and drop-off locations are available throughout the city, in geo-fenced areas that are a safe distance off the route.

Security Measures

Safety is always a primary concern and several security measures and restrictions that have been in place for several years will be strictly enforced. Participants will be required to show an ID to obtain race packets at the Abbott Health and Fitness Expo prior to Sunday and must use race-issued clear bags to store their personal belongings during the race. Runners must enter the race staging area at one of the seven designated gateways in Grant Park through security checkpoints at Michigan Avenue near Congress Drive, Jackson Drive, Van Buren Street, Congress Boulevard, and Harrison Street. Grant Park Site Map

Race organizers expect more than 1 million spectators to line city streets along the Marathon route. Chicago Police will be deploying uniformed and plainclothes officers as well as implementing other safety measures to ensure the event’s safety. Officers will also conduct random bag checks of spectators carrying backpacks or large bags. As in previous years, runners will not be allowed to leave unattended bags or clothing items within Grant Park or along the route. If officers or race officials see an unattended bag along the route, it will be collected and discarded.

Only participants displaying their event-issued bib numbers, credentialed event staff and ticketed guests (where applicable) will have access to the race start and finish areas within Grant Park. Spectators should be aware that they will not have access to these areas. Only registered runners are allowed to participate in the Marathon. Non-registered runners joining the race at any point throughout the route or finish line is prohibited and will be strictly enforced.

For more information, including race-day restrictions and policies, visit the Marathon website at ChicagoMarathon.com