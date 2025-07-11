City and Goodman Theatre to Produce 100 Free Acts of Theater throughout Chicago

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The city of Chicago recently announced a year-long citywide event, 100 Free Acts of Theater, is designed to activate each of Chicago’s 50 wards with arts programming as part of Goodman Theatre’s upcoming celebratory Centennial 2025/2026 Season. DCASE and The Goodman have a sampling of the programs and community partners of 100 Free Acts of Theater, set to begin late summer, offered free with participation open to Chicagoans of all ages and backgrounds. A full list of programs, partner organizations and corresponding wards will be announced in the months ahead. Visit GoodmanTheatre.org/FreeActs for details. Allstate Insurance Company is a Corporate Sponsor Partner for 100 Free Acts of Theater.

“We’re excited to collaborate with the Goodman Theatre on this extraordinary initiative that celebrates the diversity, creativity and vibrant artistic spirit of Chicago,” said DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. “’100 Free Acts of Theater’ is more than just a performance series—it’s a citywide expression of community, bringing theater to every corner of our neighborhoods and making the arts accessible to all. This partnership underscores our commitment to fostering inclusive, dynamic cultural spaces across the city, and we look forward to seeing the powerful impact this project will have on our residents and artists alike.”

“You don’t hit the centennial milestone without deeply robust community support. So, as a way to say thank you, we’re thrilled to be partnering with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events in a year-long adventure—bringing free performance, arts education and opportunities to create to our city’s citizens,” said Walter Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. “We do this in partnership with neighborhood-based organizations, and with the greatest of all supports, the wildly gifted artists and teachers of Chicago.”

Led by Jared Bellot, The Goodman’s Clifford Director of Education and Engagement, together with Artistic Coordinator and Project Manager Emi Suarez and 100 Free Acts Coordinating Producer Ericka Ratcliffe, the initiative 100 Free Acts of Theater connects The Goodman with creative partners and organizations throughout the city. Each Act, developed in close collaboration and in tune with that partner organization’s mission, and programmed to take place at destinations within the partner’s community, touches one or more of Chicago’s 50 wards. Together, DCASE and The Goodman help provide resources to make each Act possible, including, but not limited to, artistic personnel, tech support, assistance with marketing/publicity and more.

Produced in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), 100 Free Acts of Theater is part of The Goodman’s 100th anniversary season of 11 theater productions—six world premieres (including two musicals) and one revival, the major new downtown cultural attraction David Byrne’s Theater of the Mind and three annual offerings—a line-up that honors the past and sets a bold stage for the theater’s second century. An unprecedented year-long offering, 100 Free Acts of Theater activates each of Chicago’s 50 wards with arts programming offered free of charge, as a way to give back to the community that makes Chicago a great theater town.