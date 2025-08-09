The Chicago Department of Public Health, in partnership with the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council (AATCLC), is hosting a series of impactful events aimed at raising awareness about the harmful effects of menthol cigarettes. These events are designed to engage the community through creative expression while educating the public, especially teens, about the dangers of menthol cigarette use. A poetry slam for adults 18 and up will take place on August 22, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kroc Center and feature cash prizes for the top three winners. Leading up to the poetry slam, youth poetry writing workshops will provide a platform for teens 12 – 17 to be heard. They take place on August 9 and 16, 2025, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Phalanx Family Services.

More than 18.9 million people currently smoke menthol cigarettes, and menthol cigarettes have been found to increase both the likelihood of becoming addicted and the degree of addiction. Additionally, flavors, including menthol, are one of the primary reasons kids start using tobacco products.

“Menthol cigarettes have a particularly insidious impact on our communities, especially among our youth,” said Chioma Ejiofor, MPH, Tobacco Program Manager at the Chicago Department of Public Health. “These events are a crucial step in educating the public and fostering a smoke-free lifestyle.”

“By engaging the community through creative expression, we hope to raise awareness about the dangers of menthol cigarettes and inspire positive change,” added Camille Cummings from the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council. “The collaboration between our organizations is vital in promoting public health.”