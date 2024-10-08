Cissy Houston, famous singer and mother of Whitney Houston dies at 91

UPDATED: 5:00 p.m. ET, Oct. 7

Cissy Houston, singer, songwriter, and mother of the late Whitney Houston, has died at the age of 91, according to AP, which was confirmed by her daughter-in-law Pat Houston. Pat told the publication that, Cissy, who was under hospice care in New Jersey for Alzheimer’s disease, died Monday morning surrounded by her family.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family,” Pat Houston said in a statement. “Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.”

Cissy Houston was known in the music industry early on in her career for being part of the vocal group the Sweet Inspirations, with Doris Troy and her niece Dee Dee Warrick. The group sang backup from some of the biggest soul singers like Otis Redding and Lou Rawls. They even sang background vocals for Jimi Hendrix.

Houston would become one of the most popular studio session singers, recording more than 600 songs throughout her career, working with a host of artists, including g Chaka Khan, Donny Hathaway, Luther Vandross, Beyoncé, and more.

She also has one Grammys for her albums “Face to Face” and “He Leadeth Me.”

Pat Houston and the family also asked for respect as they mourn the loss of Cissy.

“We are touched by your generous support, and your outpouring of love during our profound time of grief,” Houston said on behalf of the family. “We respectfully request our privacy during this difficult time.”