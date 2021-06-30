Cisco named official Technology Partner of the National Football League

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

The National Football League (NFL) in collaboration with Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), a leader in enterprise networking and security, announced a new multi-year partnership for 2021.

Cisco, now an official Technology Partner of the NFL, will use its industry-leading expertise to jointly develop a Connected League platform with the NFL, unifying the league on a singular foundation of connectivity with greater speed, intelligence, and security.

“We are excited to have Cisco as an official partner of the NFL. We have relied on Cisco for many years now and it is a natural fit that they now have become our partner,” said Michelle McKenna, NFL Chief Information Officer.

“In an increasingly digital world, speed, reliability and security are paramount to our success, and we welcome the leadership Cisco will bring to the NFL for these key aspects and more.”

“The NFL shares our view that a connected world offers incredible opportunity, and we are excited to become an Official Technology Partner of the league,” said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO at Cisco.

“When Cisco started its journey in sports and entertainment years ago, we knew the right technology would reshape the fan experience, and with this partnership, we are continuing our progress toward creating a more dynamic future.

In 2008, Cisco introduced the idea of a single converged network supporting the future of connectivity for a venue. Fast forward to today, and Cisco’s view remains the same regarding a single unified, intent-based networking architecture, but instead of being building-centric, it is focused on developing a league-wide infrastructure to support gameday operations such as security and digital signage solutions.

Currently, every NFL stadium’s replay control room is built on Cisco technology and connected back to the Art McNally Gameday Central in New York City via a Cisco network. In addition, nearly all of the league’s Official Partners and two-thirds of NFL stadiums rely on Cisco technology, including SoFi Stadium and State Farm Stadium, sites of the next two Super Bowls.