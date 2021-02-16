Circuit Court will be open Tuesday, but only for teleconference and videoconference hearings; in-person hearings will not be held

To limit the number of people traveling to and from court due to adverse weather conditions for our area, Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans announced that the Circuit Court of Cook County will be open but for videoconference and teleconference proceedings only on Tuesday, February 16. Please do not come to court facilities in person.

All court proceedings will be conducted by videoconference or teleconference. No in-person hearings will be held, so litigants should not come to court facilities. Traffic court proceedings also will be entirely held by videoconference or teleconference.

Also, with the exception of bond court, the Sixth Municipal District in Markham will hear no criminal proceedings, either in person or by videoconference or teleconference and hearings will be rescheduled for a future date.

Litigants who cannot attend by teleconference or videoconference, due to any technical limitations, will not suffer any adverse consequences. New dates will be set for those who cannot attend by videoconference or teleconference, and litigants will be notified. Those seeking information about their next court dates can visit the website of the Clerk of the Circuit Court – www.cookcountyclerkofcourt.org – for details on how to receive court dates via email and text message, starting Wednesday. Information is also available by calling 312-603-5030, starting Wednesday.