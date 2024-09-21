Circle City Classic® Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Weekend of Events



The 40th Annual Circle City Classic® will kick off in late September with a packed weekend of events highlighting culture, education, and community engagement while raising funds for scholarships. Organized by the Indiana Black Expo, Inc. (IBE), this year’s celebration promises a memorable experience for attendees as it continues to support educational opportunities for Indiana students.

Founded in 1984, the Circle City Classic® has long been more than just a football game; it’s a cultural event that honors the tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) while also focusing on the importance of education and youth development. Proceeds from the event go directly to the Circle City Classic® Scholarship Fund, which has awarded over $5 million in scholarships to date.

This year, attendees can enjoy several marquee events before the big game. The President’s Reception Gala, set to take place on Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, will be a night of glamour and impact. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by R&B Singer & Songwriter Will Downing, Indianapolis’ own R&B Saxophonist and America’s Got Talent contestant B. Thompson, with Actor Comedian Joe Torry serving as the host.

Proceeds from the gala will support the scholarship fund, and the night will honor the significant work IBE has done to expose Indiana youth to higher education opportunities at HBCUs.

On the same day, basketball legend Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest) will be honored with the Major Taylor Award during the Circle City Classic® Coaches Luncheon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Named after legendary cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor, this award recognizes individuals who have significantly contributed to youth empowerment. Past recipients of this prestigious award include Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Muhammad Ali, Jerry Rice, Tommie Smith, John Carlos, Coach Tony Dungy, Tamika Catchings, and Robert Mathis, placing Metta World Peace in the company of these influential figures.

The main event, the Circle City Classic® football game, will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium, featuring an exciting matchup between North Carolina Central University and Norfolk State University. Along with the game, the day will feature the Education Day College Fair, aimed at inspiring middle and high school students to pursue post-secondary education.

Circle City Classic® has always been a platform for youth empowerment, and through the years, it has remained deeply committed to supporting educational advancement. The late Vernon A. Williams played a crucial role in promoting this mission through his work with IBE. As a long-standing member of the Circle City Classic® organizing committee, Williams was instrumental in elevating the event’s profile and advocating for more scholarships and educational programs. His legacy continues to inspire those involved with IBE and the Circle City Classic®.

The 40th Annual Circle City Classic® events will be held at various venues in Indianapolis, Indiana:

1. President’s Reception Gala – Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, Indianapolis.

2. Coaches Luncheon – Friday, September 27, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Lucas Oil Stadium, Lucas Oil Plaza North Gate, 500 S. Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.

3. Circle City Classic® Football Game – Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

4. Education Day College Fair – Prior to the football game, also at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

To be a part of this historic weekend, interested parties can purchase tickets for all events, including the game and gala, through the Indiana Black Expo website or at the Lucas Oil Stadium box office. Premium seating options and sponsorship packages are available for businesses and organizations looking to make a larger impact. Don’t miss this opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying a weekend full of culture, entertainment, and HBCU spirit.