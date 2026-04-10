Highlighting Filmmakers 22 Years Old and Younger, the 21st CineYouth Film Festival Chicago presents more than 70 international short films.

Cinema/Chicago recently announced the full schedule of the 21st CineYouth Film Festival Chicago, running April 24 – 26 at FACETS (1517 W. Fullerton Ave.) and streaming worldwide April 27 – May 3.

Featuring 71 international short films written and directed by filmmakers aged 22 years and younger, this year’s CineYouth Film Festival Chicago slate includes films from 16 countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, Estonia, India, Peru, Taiwan and the U.S. Twenty-two titles will be holding their World Premieres at CineYouth, and another 11 will be celebrating their U.S. Premieres. All events and screenings are free and open to the public, with tickets available now

“The films presented in this year’s program contain an exciting range of stories, tones, aesthetics and questions that the filmmakers are exploring in their work,” said CineYouth Director Kayla Myers.“Consistent themes include explorations of love between family and friends, the shifting relationship to yourself moving into adulthood, and what it means to call a place home. It’s all expressed in shades of joyful, humorous, and incredibly thoughtful ways that make this 21st edition of the festival one that presents a feast of experiences both visually and thematically from these young filmmakers.”

“Young filmmakers have something urgent to say, and for more than two decades CineYouth Festival has given them a platform to say it,” said Mimi Plauché, Cinema/Chicago Robert and Penelope Steiner Family Foundation Artistic Director. “These creators use film to do what only great art can: make us feel connected, understand our world beyond our own experience and believe in something shared. Our communities are better for watching, listening to and experiencing the stories of these unique talents at the beginning of their artistic careers.”

This year’s slate features 10 short film programs, with highlights including: “Check Your Local Listings,” comprised of films focused on Chicago; “Chaotic Evil,” delving into the macabre and terrifying; “Time Capsules,” documentary shorts exploring our world with topics ranging from mental illness to sports, family to societal upheaval; and the experimental films program “Dreamstates.”

This year’s CineYouth features two workshops for young filmmakers to further develop their skills. On Saturday, April 25, Adobe presents “New Tools, New Voices: Emerging Filmmakers and AI,” offering an exploration into AI’s use in filmmaking both tactically and ethically, hosted by the award-winning Sarofsky team.

On Sunday, April 26, participants can learn the ins and outs of putting their film on the festival circuit with “You’ve Been Selected! Festival Strategy and Best Practices,” offering tips on preparing films for submission, identifying festivals at which to present, and connecting with audiences.

The “CineYouth Awards Celebration,” presented by Adobe, will be held April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at FACETS, at which awards in eight categories will be announced, including the Rising Star Award presented by Adobe; the Chicago Award, Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Experimental, and International Film awards. A selection of these award-winning CineYouth films will be screened at the 62nd Chicago International Film Festival, running from October 14 – 25.



Stills from “Dance for the Eternal,” “Rooh,” “LIGHTS,” “A Story of Nanjing,” “Damned” and “Vitruvian.”

For more information, the full schedule of presentations, and accessible offerings, and to reserve tickets to screenings and workshops, visit the CineYouth website at https://www.chicagofilmfestival.com/cineyouth/.

Women’s organization WEMADE holds its 4th Annual Honors Celebration

Last month, at The Metropolitan Chicago, WEMADE (Women of Excellence Making A Difference Everywhere), along with Swank PR, Westside Cultural Alliance and 1865 Fest Chicago, concluded Women’s History Month with their 4th Annual Honors Celebration.

This fundraising event was held to celebrate women who have made a lasting impact in their respective industries from community leadership to creativity, media, politics and hospitality, while raising money for the non-profit Westside Cultural Alliance.

Hosted by Media Personality and “What’s The Word” TV host Bree Specific, the evening had an unforgettable list of honorees, including Fox 32 Chicago News Emmy Award-winning Anchor and Journalist Tia Ewing-Walker; Illinois State Representative (8th District) Shantel Franklin; President of Creative Cypher Cindy Beasley; Social Impact Artist Nikky Lynette; Chicago Police District Council (25th) Angelica Green; Editor-in-Chief Tiffany Walden of The Triibe Chicago; DJ-of-the-night and Co-Founder of 3C Agency Dayneeia “Love Day” Thrash and more. The evening highlighted special Maven in the Making award and The MADE Maven award.

The night concluded with phenomenal performances from Chicago-based artists, singer Ifeanyi Elswith, with songs produced by Lord Haiti, spoken word artist EndyB and violinist Windy Indie.

For information about WEMADE, visit wemadewomen.com.