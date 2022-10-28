Cindy’s Girls Foundation Gala Salute Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Survivors

Recently, Cindy’s Girls Foundation hosted its first-ever ARISE Gala in salute to breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The Avalon Manor in Merrillville was the venue for the sold-out affair which was created by Cheryl Watts, who is a survivor of both.

“As an overcomer of this terrible disease coupled with being a survivor of domestic abuse, I knew that I had to do things to raise awareness, so I created Cindy’s Girls Foundation,” said Watts, who is a well-known stylist and nail technician in Northwest Indiana.

Cindy’s Girls Foundation is named after Watts’ late mother whose name was Cynthia. The organization provides life coaching and other transitional tools for women who are grappling with domestic violence. Funds raised at the ARISE Gala will support these programs.

The evening was filled with activities including vendors, raffles, a dance performance as well as a musical performance by Butta the Preacher. Awards were also presented to Fashion Designer Queen Toppin and Urban League of NWI President & CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud for their community contributions.

For more information about Cindy’s Girls Foundation, visit www.cindysgirlsfoundation.org or call 800-282-8870.