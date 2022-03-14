Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Its 102nd Anniversary

Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend I. C. Ball and Reverend Gilkey, was organized and held its first service on the first Sunday of September in 1920 in the Roosevelt School Portable Building. In 1921, the small membership moved to a building on 22nd Place and later relocated to the current address at 2585 Van Buren Street. This year marks a major milestone for Van Buren MBC. The church is celebrating 102 years of service in the Gary community.

Rev. Dwight E. Mobley, Sr., Pastor of Van Buren, and the Van Buren members said they are “thankful to God for longevity and are looking forward to celebrating our 102nd Church Anniversary.” The anniversary celebrations will be a day of worship commencing Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Van Buren MBC, with the Sunday School Service· at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Morning Worship Celebration Service at 11:00 a.m. The theme for this momentous occasion is “Ministry That Matters to the Glory of God for Revival” – Psalms 85:1-7.

Although the church has faced many challenges through the years, especially during these past two years with the pandemic, Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church continues to be a blessing to the community, stand strong, and ready for a Revival.

The anniversary celebration will be a “Family Reunion.” The church is extending an invitation to all current and former members to come back “home” and join in the celebration. The public is also invited from the community to join the Van Buren MBC in their day of praise and worship, commemorating 102 years of services and the reuniting as family in the body of Christ. With all that has occurred in recent years, the church hopes many will recognize this as the right time for people to come together and fellowship with one another again. The message from the Van Buren MBC is “we would love to have you there to help us celebrate our anniversary.” For more details, call the church secretary at (219) 886-2541.