She paved the way for others in her career, Leslie Jackson dies

Leslie Carter Jackson, of Chicago, Illinois, made her transition on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at UChicago Medicine. She was 78. She was born on July 9, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois. She attended Sexton Elementary School, Hirsch High School, and Rockford College, now Rockford University. In 1963, she married George Jackson, and together they had one daughter Laura. Leslie was a dedicated employee, raising the bar and paving the way for others wherever she worked.
She retired from ComEd as Manager of Corporate Responsibility. She served the Junior League of Chicago where she was a sustainer emeritus; she was on the women’s board of the Lincoln Park Zoo and was the president of the South Shore Cultural Center advisory board. But her greatest love was her family. Leslie set an exemplary example as a wife, mother and grandmother. In her “spare” time she enjoyed music, playing the piano, reading and playing tennis. She will be greatly missed.
Leslie is survived by George, her husband of 59 years, her daughter Laura (Jeff ) Kenton and two granddaughters Sydney and Ryan. A funeral service arranged by A.A. Rayner will be held at St. Benedict the African (66th and S. Stewart Ave) on April 2 at 10:00 a.m. with a repast immediately following at the South Shore Cultural Center (7059 S South Dr). Memorial donations may be made in Leslie’s name to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.