She paved the way for others in her career, Leslie Jackson dies

Throughout her career Leslie Carter Jackson was a dedicated employee whose performance raised the bar for those who followed. Jackson made her transition on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at UChicago Medicine. She was 78.

Leslie Carter Jackson was the first African American to work at the corporate office of The Quaker Oats Company. She also had an early career in adoption. She retired from ComEd as Manager of Corporate Responsibility. She served the Junior League of Chicago where she was a sustain Esther Isabelle Brazierer emeritus; she was on the women’s board of the Lincoln Park Zoo and was the president of the South Shore Cultural Center advisory board.