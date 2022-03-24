Celebrating the life of Cleophus Jones

Cleophus Jones was born on November 19, 1933 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He was the first of four children; his three sisters, Lenora and Vora Lee (preceded him in death), and Faye Wilma were born to Ulas and Scottie Jones.
Cleophus grew up in Pine Bluff, Arkansas and lived on the east side, known as the Packing Town District. During his early years he went to Missouri Street Elementary School. In 1953, Cleophus graduated from Merrill High School, and after graduation he was drafted into the United States Army. He served two tours and one of his most memorable experiences was being stationed in Japan. After completing his two tours he served an additional five years in the United States Army Reserve in Chicago, Illinois.
During that same year, Cleophus started working at the Main Branch (later renamed Corliss Collins Facility) of the United States Postal Service in downtown Chicago. At the Postal Service, Cleophus was a Mail Handler and MEO Driver. He was hard working and dedicated to his craft. He worked there for 56 years and had perfect attendance throughout his career Cleophus was given many awards from several General Foreman, Supervisors and Managers. He was highlighted in the Postal Newsletter for having over 4,000 hours of sick leave.
In 1960, Cleophus was united in holy matrimony to Joan Bauknight-Jones. They were married for 62 years. From this union two children were born: Melba Denise and Gerald Scott. Cleophus accepted Christ at an early age at Old Morning Star Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Later in life, he became a faithful member at Carter Temple C.M.E. Church in Chicago. Cleophus participated in several organizations such as One Church One School, which is a scholarship program that assists youth that continue their education in college, More Like Christ and the Clothing Ministry.
In 1966, Cleophus started working at the Main Branch of the Northern Trust Bank in downtown Chicago at LaSalle and Monroe. He started working in the Dining Services Department. Cleophus waited on top officials within the banking industry, and had the opportunity to meet Gale Sayers, the former Chicago Bears running back. Later during his banking career, Cleophus was promoted to the Securities Department. Again, he was given many awards for his dedication and service. He worked for 33 years and after retiring from the bank, Cleophus was inducted into the Northern Trust Bank 20th Century Club.
Cleophus loved his family. He cherished his wife, children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, his relatives, and his Carter Temple church family. He loved attending church, watching sports on television, taking vacations to Pine Bluff, attending family reunions and being with his loyal dog Bullet.
On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, the Lord called Cleophus home to be with Him at approximately 2:30 a.m.
Cleophus leaves many precious memories and his adoring family; his wife, Joan; his daughter, Melba Denise (Tyrone); his son, Gerald Scott (Pamela); three grandchildren, Julian, Anthony and Carmin Paige; three sisters, Lenora Watts (deceased), Vora Lee Dukes (de- ceased) and Faye Wilma Atkins; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors, the United States Postal Service family, the Northern Trust Bank family, and the Carter Temple CME Church family.
Services for Cleophus Jones were held December 17, 2021, at Carter Temple C.M.E. Church in Chicago with Reverend Dr. Joseph B. Gordon officiating. Jones was interred in Evergreen Park Cemetery.