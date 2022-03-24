Celebrating the life of Cleophus Jones

During that same year, Cleophus started working at the Main Branch (later renamed Corliss Collins Facility) of the United States Postal Service in downtown Chicago. At the Postal Service, Cleophus was a Mail Handler and MEO Driver. He was hard working and dedicated to his craft. He worked there for 56 years and had perfect attendance throughout his career Cleophus was given many awards from several General Foreman, Supervisors and Managers. He was highlighted in the Postal Newsletter for having over 4,000 hours of sick leave.

In 1960, Cleophus was united in holy matrimony to Joan Bauknight-Jones. They were married for 62 years. From this union two children were born: Melba Denise and Gerald Scott. Cleophus accepted Christ at an early age at Old Morning Star Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Later in life, he became a faithful member at Carter Temple C.M.E. Church in Chicago. Cleophus participated in several organizations such as One Church One School, which is a scholarship program that assists youth that continue their education in college, More Like Christ and the Clothing Ministry.