Apostolic Church of God mourns the death of Esther Isabelle Brazier

Pastor Dr. Byron Brazier of the Apostolic Church of God, 6320 South Dorchester Ave. recently announced the passing of his mother, Esther Isabelle Brazier.
Esther Isabelle Brazier transitioned to Glory on Saturday, March 19, 2022. She was 92 years of age.
As the former first lady of Apostolic Church of God, her love and commitment to Apostolic was evident in her work alongside Bishop Brazier. Isabelle continued to serve the Apostolic church family well beyond her late husband Bishop Arthur M. Brazier’s time as pastor. Bishop Arthur passed away in 2010.
Isabelle played a vital role in many ministries of the church. She was instrumental with the ACOG choirs, the youth orchestra and other ministries, all while raising her family and supporting her husband.
“Isabelle,” as she was affectionately known, was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 24, 1929. She was a devoted wife to Bishop Arthur M. Brazier until his death, the loving mother of three daughters, Lola LaFayette, Janice Dortch, and Rosalyn Shepherd, and to her only son, Dr. Byron T. Brazier. She was a grandmother and great grandmother, a loving friend and dedicated leader.
As condolences and tributes continue to pour in, the entire Brazier family as well as the Apostolic Church of God family, invite the public to leave loving thoughts and words of encouragement on the Apostolic Church of God – Chicago Facebook page.
Services are scheduled Tuesday, March 29 with Visitation at 5:00 p.m. followed by the Funeral at 7:00 p.m.