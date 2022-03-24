Apostolic Church of God mourns the death of Esther Isabelle Brazier

Pastor Dr. Byron Brazier of the Apostolic Church of God, 6320 South Dorchester Ave. recently announced the passing of his mother, Esther Isabelle Brazier.

Esther Isabelle Brazier transitioned to Glory on Saturday, March 19, 2022. She was 92 years of age.

As the former first lady of Apostolic Church of God, her love and commitment to Apostolic was evident in her work alongside Bishop Brazier. Isabelle continued to serve the Apostolic church family well beyond her late husband Bishop Arthur M. Brazier’s time as pastor. Bishop Arthur passed away in 2010.