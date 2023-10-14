CHS is America’s Best Employer in Indiana says Forbes

Community Healthcare System has landed in the No. 1 spot on Forbes magazine’s 2023 list of America’s Best Employers for the state of Indiana.

“Community Healthcare System values, appreciates and respects every hardworking member of our team,” said Donald P. Fesko, CEO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Inc., parent company of Community Healthcare System. “That team mentality and deep appreciation for those who make our system the very best for our patients are what strengthen us as an organization.”

To compile the list, Forbes teamed with research firm Statista to survey 70,000 workers at companies with a minimum of 500 employees in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the magazine’s website.

Participants were asked if they would recommend their employer to others, and to evaluate their employer based on working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image and more, the website explained.

Forbes said the number of companies on each state’s list varied by the size of its companies and workforce. “Ultimately, a total of 1,392 organizations made at least one state list, with 269 ranking in multiple states,” the website states.

Community Healthcare System outranked all 73 employers on the Hoosier list, including internationally recognized companies such as Microsoft, Google, Marriott International and IBM.

Fesko believes Community Healthcare System’s tireless commitment to staff and patients is what landed the organization at the top in Indiana.

“We believe in investing in our employees by providing educational opportunities and fostering career advancement,” Fesko said. “Our goal as an employer is to have a happy, successful team of workers who delivers the best care to our patients across Northwest Indiana and beyond.”

If you’re interest in working with “America’s Best Employer” in Indiana, visit Community Healthcare System’s job search page to view available openings and to apply online. Community Healthcare System also offers open interviews for full- and part-time positions at multiple locations across Northwest Indiana. Job seekers should be prepared to answer questions about their employment history and education. No appointment is needed. Open interviews are held 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at the following locations:

• Community Hospital/CHS Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster

• St. Catherine Hospital, 4321 Fir St., East Chicago

• St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., Hobart

• Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center, 10215 Broadway, Crown Point

For more information about Community Healthcare System, visit COMHS.org.