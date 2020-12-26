Christmas In The Wards teams up with local clergy and Walmart to spread holiday cheer

0
277
21ST WARD ALDERMAN HOWARD BROOKINS JR. presenting gifts to this year’s recipient families of the Christmas in the Ward giveaway. The nonprofit held several events in collaboration with various businesses and organizations across the city from mid-November to just days before Christmas to giveaway, food, clothing, laptops and, most important to children, toys.

By Joseph Phillips

Sports Editor

Christmas In The Wards (CITW), in collaboration with Walmart and local clergy in the area, joined together on Monday, December 21, to give away food, essentials, gift cards and toys to underserved families in the community.

The event took place at Walmart, 10900 S. Doty Ave. on Chicago’s South Side, and was part of the store’s “Day of Giving” giveaway that provided a $25,000 donation.

“Current circumstances brought on by the pandemic means more families need financial assistance for necessities,” said Larry Huggins, founder of Christmas In The Wards. “The food and essentials this Walmart Day of Giving provide means that the strains hard-working families endure will be a little lighter this Christmas.”

According to CITW, 15 clergy members identified 10 deserving families from their congregation to participate in the two-session event on Monday.

In session one, each family received a $100 Walmart gift card for grocery shopping within the store. In session two, an additional 50 families received a $250 gift card to go on a staggered shopping experience to purchase food, clothes, and toys.

In the past years, the group has given away dozens of laptops, clothes, technology gifts, and over 10,000 toys at McCormick Place. And to ensure that each child has a Merry Christmas, each year CITW serves Chicago’s underserved families and children through giving the gift of Christmas. What began as grassroots fundraising has developed into a 501c3 non-profit organization supported by individuals, local businesses and Fortune 500 companies.

The event was attended by Josh Cotton of Walmart, and the following clergy members: Pastor Leslie Sanders (Hope Presbyterian Church), Pastor Walter P. Turner, III (New Spiritual Light MB Church), Pastor Johnny L. Miller (Mt. Vernon MB Church), Bishop Horace Smith (Apostolic Faith Church), Bishop Simon Gordon (Triedstone Church of Chicago), Pastor James T. Meeks (House of Hope) and Pastor Michael Eaddy (People’s Church of The Harvest COGIC).

Other clergy members present were: Rev. Alvin Love (Lilydale First Baptist Church), Pastor John Harrell (Proviso MB Church), Apostle Carl L. White (Victory Christian International Ministries), Pastor Marvin Hunter (Grace Memorial MB Church), Pastor Chris Harris (Bright Star Church Chicago), Father Michael Pfleger (Saint Sabina), Pastor T.L. Barrett (The Life Center COGIC) and Congressman Bobby L. Rush, pastor of Beloved Community COGIC.

SPONSORS AND SUPPORTERS of the Day of Giving event photographed left to right are: Proviso Baptist Church Pastor John Harrell, Maywood; Everett Rand, Xmas in the Wards; Winndye Jenkins; Pullman Walmart Manager Jerome Davis; Xmas in the Wards Co-Founder Larry Huggins; General Manager Josh Cotton, Walmart; Pastor Walter Turner; Apostle Carl White, Southland Ministerial Health Network; and Lakilah McCord, Bright Star Church of Chicago.
AMONG THE CHURCH leaders pictured, l-r, are Pastor James Meeks, Salem Baptist Church; Stacey Anewishki, COO Featherfist; and Rev. T.L. Barrett, Pastor, Life Center Church.
JOINING CONGRESSMAN RUSH, who spoke at the event, are: l-r, Lakilah McCord, Bright Star Baptist Church; U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush (D-IL); Stacey Anewishie, COO Featherfist.
LARRY HUGGINS WITH families that received $250.00 Walmart gift cards for the holiday.
CO-FOUNDER OF CHRISTMAS in the Wards and the Chicago Football Classic Larry Huggins (left) with U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush (D-IL).

Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here