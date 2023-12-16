Christmas in the Wards Kicks off it’s 27th Year with “Shopping In The Wards”

LARRY HUGGINS (at podium, center), co-founder of Christmas in the Wards, is joined by sponsors and officials representing the City of Chicago, its Aldermanic Wards and the county, as well as the ten Southland communities and Proviso Township as he announced the kick-off of the 27th Annual Christmas in the Wards giveaway. The kickoff event was held on December 11, 2023, at Walmart on 10900 S. Doty Ave in Chicago.

Annually, Christmas in the Wards (CITW) hosts a Christmas Spectacular giving away hundreds of laptops, winter clothes, technology gifts, food, and thousands of toys at mega events in Chicago and surrounding communities. To celebrate its 27th anniversary, Christmas in the Wards will serve 40 wards in Chicago, 10 Southland communities and Proviso Township this year at three mega events.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the pre-event celebration, greeting Christmas in the Wards families and extending season’s greetings to the guests. Mayor Johnson continues a tradition of Chicago Mayors hosting families in support of Christmas in the Wards since its inception as Christmas in Englewood in 1996. The Mayor highlighted the impactful work of Christmas in the Wards and expressed gratitude to the title and key sponsors.

Title Sponsors for the upcoming events included the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA), Walmart, and Amazon. Presenting Sponsors are Walgreens and Grub Hub, along with Platinum, Diamond, and Gold Sponsors.

The Cook County Board, the Chicago Vice Mayor, and numerous participating aldermen from various wards throughout the city joined the celebration. Following the kick-off event, President Preckwinkle and Vice Mayor Burnett granted Christmas wishes to three selected families. These families had the opportunity to shop for essentials and toys around Pullman Walmart, accompanied by elected officials and Christmas in the Wards sponsors, who assisted with the checkout process.

Local media were invited to accompany each family as they walked through Walmart with elected officials, selecting items to brighten their holiday season. The interaction between the children and these officials not only created heartwarming exchanges but also left a long-lasting impact, providing positive role models and fostering a sense of community.

Founded by local businessperson Larry Huggins, CEO of Riteway-Huggins Construction, Christmas in The Wards began its mission 27 years ago as Christmas in Englewood. Huggins stated, “Christmas in the Wards continues its mission to broaden its reach and serve the diverse and culturally rich communities and the families and students that comprise them throughout Chicago.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by historically marginalized communities, Huggins emphasized, “As disparities widen for so many, our mission deepens to bridge the gaps through clothing and essentials for families, laptops and tutoring services for students, food and nutrition support, and extraordinary gifts from Santa.”

The organization’s mission extends beyond the holiday season, with a goal to transform lives through the toys, clothing, and technology gifts distributed. From grassroots fundraising, Christmas in The Wards has evolved into a 501c3 non-profit organization supported by individuals, local businesses, and Fortune 500 companies. Each year, Christmas in The Wards serves Chicago’s underserved families and children, giving the gift of Christmas.