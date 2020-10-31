Christmas in the Wards “A Day of Giving” food giveaway held at the United Center

By Joseph Phillips, Sports Editor

To kick off the 2020 holiday season, Christmas In The Wards hosted “A Day of Giving” event at the United Center on Friday, October 30, at Lot C in the United Center.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoors, as the group was joined by various partners in response to the current challenges many families are facing during COVID-19.

“We have two different organizations,” said Larry Huggins, co-founder of the Chicago Football Classic Inc. “Christmas In The Wards and the Chicago Football Classic. Today I’m representing the Christmas In The Wards organization [and we are giving out free boxes of food to the community].”

Huggins, alone with executive members from Walmart, several ward aldermen and volunteers, gathered together in Lot C on Friday morning, to help distribute boxes of goods to needy families in the area. The goods consisted of free food, PPE supplies, masks, hand sanitizers and Bandera De Socks goods.

The Christmas in the Wards’ organization said their mission is to serve communities, diverse families and the students who comprise them throughout Chicago. Particularly those from historically marginalized and hard to count (HTC) communities.

For 22 years, Christmas in the Wards has brought smiles, tears of joy, and the true spirit of the holidays to thousands of deserving at-risk families in impoverished neighborhoods across the city. Additionally, through an amazing network of giving corporate and business partnerships, CITW has generated over $2.0 million dollars to provide warm clothes, toys, books, school supplies, computers and other electronic gifts for needy families, children and community residents in Chicago.

Other featured partnerships who supported the event included, Black Men United, New City Church, Walmart, the United Center, Chicago Peace, Advocating Families Empowering People, Starbucks, 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett, Jr., 28th Ward Alderman Jason Ervin, 24th Ward Michael Scott Jr., 37th Ward Alderman Emma Mitts, and 29th Ward Alderman Chris Taliaferro.