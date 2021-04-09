Christ Universal Temple ‘living legend’ Rev. Dr. Helen Ward Carry dies

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago’s faith community is mourning the death of a beloved minister Thursday.

Christ Universal Temple on Chicago’s Far South Side announced Reverend Dr. Helen Ward Carry had died. She is known as a “living legend” at the church, and had been a senior minister there.

Rev. Dr. Carry had been a member of Christ Universal Temple since 1970, and became a minister there in 1980. She also developed and directed the Johnnie Colemon institute, which is the teaching arm of the temple.

This article originally appeared on ABC 7 Chicago.