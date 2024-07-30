Christ Baptist to celebrate its 43rd Anniversary

Commemorative services set for August 11th and 18th

Pastor Lawrence E. Robertson and the Christ Baptist Church family are excited to announce the commemoration of their 43rd Anniversary with two anointed Sunday morning services at 10:00 a.m. on August 11th and August 18th. The theme for the occasion is “Planted for a Purpose,” with Isaiah 61:3 as the corresponding scripture.

Founding Pastor/Emeritus Rev. Dr. Colvin Blanford will serve as guest speaker on August 11th, and Pastor James Robinson of St. James Missionary Baptist Church will deliver the morning message on August 18th.

The entire community is invited to attend the services and celebrate with the Christ Baptist Church family.

Donations are welcome via the following giving options:

Zelle: [email protected]

Cashapp: $CBCGaryIN

Paypal: www.cbcgary/donations

Mail: P.O. Box 63835, Gary, In 46403

Services will also be broadcast live Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call 219-938-5504.