Choose Chicago, Frankie Knuckles found, Robert Williams, & DCASE announce the warehouse landmark dedication block party to honor historic music venue Saturday, October 5

A custom plaque will be unveiled at the West Loop landmark known as the birthplace of House Music during a block party that will also feature DJ sets and a speaking program

CHICAGO (September 25, 2024) – Choose Chicago, the Frankie Knuckles Foundation, Robert Williams, and the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced today a celebration to honor the iconic West Loop venue The Warehouse, widely considered to be the birthplace of House Music. The Warehouse Landmark Dedication Block Party will take place on Saturday October 5 from 12pm to 5pm on the 200 block of South Jefferson Street (the honorary Frankie Knuckles Way). The event comes as Chicago celebrates the 40th anniversary of House Music and our city’s status as the birthplace of the genre. The block party will be free and open to the public with DJ sets by House music legends, food trucks, and a speaking program featuring civic leaders.

“House music is part of the social fabric of Chicago, and I am thrilled to support The Warehouse Landmark Dedication Block Party,” said Rich Gamble, Interim President and CEO of Choose Chicago. “As the city’s official destination marketing organization, we at Choose Chicago are always highlighting our city’s incredible venues, performers, and historical contributions to the evolution of popular music. Fans of electronic dance music have traveled from near and far to visit this historic site for decades, and this dedication will ensure that it will earn its rightful place as a Chicago icon.”

The event is the official celebration of the landmark designation that was granted last year by the City of Chicago and the Commission on Chicago Landmarks. Landmark status was officially granted for the building located at 206 South Jefferson Street for its unique architecture and significance to Chicago’s cultural history. In place of standard landmark signage, a custom plaque is being created by the Englewood Arts Collective, to be unveiled at the Block Party.

“The significance of the landmarking of 206 S Jefferson Ave, The Warehouse, as well as the dedication event and block party, play a role in preserving a big part of the history of the city of Chicago and House music in Chicago,” said Robert Williams, long-time House music promoter and co-owner of The Warehouse. “This site holds immense historical and cultural significance, providing the City of Chicago with a glimpse into the origins of House Music in the past and aiding in building an understanding of the evolution of House Music in our society to the global stage.”

“The Warehouse relocated to 206 South Jefferson in 1977 from across the street at 555 West Adams when then-owners Robert Williams and Siegfried Schuh envisioned it as Chicago’s response to New York City’s vibrant dance club scene,” said Frankie Knuckles Foundation Founder and President, Frederick Dunson. “Williams, persuaded DJ Frankie Knuckles to relocate from New York to Chicago, setting the stage for a transformative musical evolution. Knuckles created House Music by blending elements of disco, funk, and jazz with beats developed on newly available equipment. The term ‘House Music’ is believed to be derived from the genre’s birthplace—The Warehouse.”

“The Warehouse is a piece of Chicago history,” said DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth, “and I applaud our partners at the Commission on Chicago Landmarks for having taken the necessary action to ensure its preservation. It’s good to know that future generations will have the opportunity to visit this legendary venue for years to come.”

In addition to holding a prominent place in the history of popular music, The Warehouse is also widely considered one of the first safe spaces in Chicago for black and brown queer people. At a time when LGBTQ+ individuals were not welcomed at mainstream clubs and bars, The Warehouse served as a haven for those seeking an environment to be themselves and enjoy a dance club atmosphere.

Choose Chicago Board Chair Glenn Eden shared: “The legendary Warehouse is a sacred place in Chicago that not only birthed House Music’sname, but was also a living lab for marginalized communities—gay, Black and Latino—to create the culture and society of acceptance they wanted to see. By making the Warehouse a historic landmark, this ensures it will live on forever to represent the cultural and artistic innovation with global impact that can only happen in Chicago.”

Performers at the event include many of the DJs who shaped the sound of House Music, including Wayne Williams, Alan King, Craig Loftis, Lori Branch and James Vincent. Williams, King, Loftis and Branch all attended The Warehouse and it shaped their lives and careers musically which assisted with developing their current sound.

“I am deeply honored to perform for this amazing recognition of the birthplace of House Music,” said House DJ Lori Branch, one of the featured performers at the Block Party. “As a gay teenager and burgeoning DJ, I was blessed to find safety, celebration and inspiration within its walls so many years ago. The Warehouse and Frankie Knuckles’ influence on my life and on the lives of so many is beyond compare.”

Further event details, including a list of performers, are available here.