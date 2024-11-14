Choose Chicago, DCASE, and Mayor’s Office Announce Support for Series of Neighborhood Holiday Activations

The program supports neighborhood events and activations, seeking to drive increased visitation to neighborhood commercial corridors during the end-of-year holidays

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Choose Chicago, and the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced today the return of a program to support a series of holiday activations in partnership with neighborhood chambers of commerce and community-based organizations across the city. The initiative, first launched last year, is intended to drive additional foot traffic and regional visitation to local businesses and commercial corridors in ten geographically diverse neighborhoods during the holiday season.

“The holiday season is a time to celebrate community, togetherness, and the beauty and diversity of Chicago,” said Mayor Johnson. “Through these holiday activations, we’re inviting everyone—residents and visitors alike—to experience the unique spirit and local businesses that make each of our neighborhoods special. By supporting local businesses, we can build community while fostering economic growth and sustainability across our city.”

The first activation supported in this program is the Hyde Park Holiday Market, which kicks off this Saturday, November 16 in partnership with the South East Chicago Commission. The Hyde Park Holiday Market will be held at restaurant and venue The Promontory and will feature 25 – 30 minority-owned businesses and vendors, with music, hot chocolate, and holiday activities for families. The Market will also return to The Promontory on Saturday, December 14.

“Our neighborhoods are the heart, soul, and pride of Chicago,” said Rich Gamble, Interim President and CEO of Choose Chicago. “This program is just one of the many ways Choose Chicago spotlights the unique character, resilience, and hospitality of our city’s local business communities. From major holiday events in downtown neighborhoods like the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and Christkindlmarket in Chicago’s Loop, to activations across our beloved neighborhoods outside the central business district, our city is full of opportunities to experience the magic of the season. By encouraging more visitors and Chicagoland residents to explore our neighborhoods over the holidays, we’re supporting diverse-owned businesses, creating jobs, and contributing to a vibrant and welcoming city for all.”

Activations are primarily scheduled to take place over weekends through the remainder of November, throughout December, and into early January. Activities supported by this program include parades, community gatherings, musical performances, and more. A working list of planned activations by neighborhood is outlined below:

Austin (in partnership with the Austin Chamber of Commerce) 20th Annual Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade | Friday, December 6

(in partnership with the Austin Chamber of Commerce) Avondale (in partnership with the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce) Tree Lighting at Solidarity Triangle | Friday, November 29 Holiday Banners along four major intersection entrances | Friday, November 29 Winter Bazaar | Friday, November 29 and every Saturday in December Wreath Pick-Up Mixer | Friday, November 29

(in partnership with the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce) Bronzeville (in partnership with the Quad Communities Development Corporation) Public space holiday decorations and lighting | Installation by Saturday, November 30

(in partnership with the Quad Communities Development Corporation) Englewood (in partnership with Englewood Branded and Teamwork Englewood) Miracle on 63rd Street | Saturday, December 21

(in partnership with Englewood Branded and Teamwork Englewood) Humboldt Park (in partnership with the Puerto Rican Cultural Center) Small Business Saturday kick off, tree lighting, and Puerto Rican Steel Flag lighting at Paseo Boricua | Saturday, November 30 Navidad Activities at Mercado del Pueblo | every Saturday in December Paseo Boricua Parranda | Saturday, December 21 Three Kings Day | Monday, January 6

(in partnership with the Puerto Rican Cultural Center) Hyde Park (in partnership with the South East Chicago Commission) Holiday Makers Market | Saturday, November 16 & Saturday, December 14 Small Business Shop Local Reception | Tuesday, November 19

(in partnership with the South East Chicago Commission) Little Village (in partnership with the Little Village Chamber of Commerce) Christmas tree lighting at Manuel Perez Jr. Plaza | Installation by Sunday, December 1 Window painting displays for businesses on 26th St | December TBD Holiday Posada/Toy Drive at Manuel Perez Jr Plaza | Friday, December 6 Holiday Trolley kick-off event at Little Village Arch | Saturday, December 7

(in partnership with the Little Village Chamber of Commerce) North Lawndale (in partnership with New Covenant Community Development Corporation) Soulé Restaurant Holiday Event | TBD Cocina Shared Kitchen Holiday Decorations | Installation by Saturday, November 30 Del Kar Pharmacy Holiday Decorations | TBD 24th Ward Christmas Tree | TBD Principle Barbers Holiday Event | TBD Momentum Coffee Holiday Series | Throughout November and December

(in partnership with New Covenant Community Development Corporation) Pullman (in partnership with the Pullman National Historical Park and the 9th Ward) Winter Lights of Pullman | Saturday, November 30 9th Ward Christmas Crawl | Saturday, November 30

(in partnership with the Pullman National Historical Park and the 9th Ward) South Shore (in partnership with the South Shore Chamber of Commerce) Lighting Ceremony on 75th St | TBD South Shore Community Holiday Event | TBD

(in partnership with the South Shore Chamber of Commerce)

“We are proud to support these vibrant neighborhood holiday events that highlight the diverse cultural fabric of Chicago,” said DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. “From lively performances and festive markets to local art, these celebrations truly reflect the creativity and identity of our communities. It is an honor to continue to uplift local artists, cultural organizations, and small businesses, celebrating all the ways art and culture make our city stronger and more inclusive.”

Diane Burnham, Executive Director of the South East Chicago Commission, shared, “These holiday events bring an incredible energy to our community and help spotlight the small businesses that are integral to our neighborhood’s character. We’re thrilled to partner with Choose Chicago and DCASE to bring festive, family-friendly activities to our area and to give visitors a reason to explore and support local businesses this holiday season.”

This support for neighborhood holidays activations is part of Choose Chicago’s award-winning neighborhood strategy efforts, the largest and most comprehensive neighborhood program of any destination marketing organization in the country. This holiday initiative is made possible by American Rescue Plan Act funds provided by the City of Chicago to support Choose Chicago’s neighborhood tourism efforts. The Choose Chicago neighborhood holidays landing page has more details on the above activations and information on holiday-related activities and events happening throughout the city.