Chinese chef caught up in madness of war in “Once Upon A Time In the Middle East”

After the tragic events of September 11, then President George W. Bush rallied against terrorism, globally.

Looking to demolish al-Qaeda, conflicts erupted in the Middle East and this film, “Once Upon A Time in the Middle East,” looks at all the destruction and rampage through the eyes of a Chinese chef who went to the Middle East to work off a debt at home, working as a chef for those elite folks in a fictional city who loved authentic Chinese food.

One of China’s biggest stars, Shen Teng, leads the film, and working alongside restaurant manager Ma Junsheng, Xu transforms the struggling Dragon Restaurant into a thriving business and an unlikely gathering place for the surrounding community, including soldiers, residents and displaced children. The restaurant’s owner, Zaid, (Sherif Sobhy) has confidence that the restaurant can be a moneymaker.

The three chefs look at the aftermath of a bombing.



Xu Fu has left his elderly mom and young daughter at home for what was initially only one year—but later turned into an unfortunate, blood filled, gut wrenching, fearful more than two years.

When war engulfs the city, things are turned upside down, and Xu must fight to survive, but he has a heart for kids who are displaced from the nearby orphanage.

This film depicts situations that the Director saw as a composite story drawn from the real-life experiences of Chinese entrepreneurs and restaurateurs who lived and worked in Iraq during and after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

The film starts out with Xu Fu applying for travel documents to re-visit the country that caused him and his fellow chefs much distress. He’s been charged with a terrorist act in Iraq, and he’s working feverishly to tell the circumstances under which those erroneous charges were levied.

Mouthwatering dishes, the beat of the kitchen between three chefs, Xu Fu, another Chinese man named Ma Junsheng (Jiang Qiming) and a young boy named Seif (young Egyptian actor Omar Sherif) who has gathered around from the orphanage, and levity in the restaurant come to the fore, but lurching behind each flame of the cooking devices is the threat of war-like existence and bombings.

Xu Fu connects with a young child who may be sent off as a terrorist bomber.



History tells us that it wasn’t unusual for Chinese workers to come to the region in search of fortune, and “Once Upon A Time In the Middle East” shows all the risks and tragic activity going on alongside the eating and merriment among the U.S. soldiers who come to the restaurant for camaraderie.

Director Wen Muye co-wrote the screenplay for the film alongside Lang Qunli and Zhong Wei. Wen is known internationally for combining socially relevant themes with accessible, character-driven storytelling—and this film is no exception. Reality right smack in your face.

There is so much destruction in this film, but sweet spots when Xu tries to reach out and help others, in his quest for tranquility, at least inside of the restaurant.

But then again, the film shows the realities of war in ways that will leave the audience gob smacked. And, as well, it shows the effects of the invasion by the U.S. into the Middle East; the suffering of families over there, as well as the suffering of maimed or killed U.S. soldiers, many of whom were so young and just yearned to go back home.

“Once Upon A Time in the Middle East,” an upcoming Academy Awards contender, will sweep into U.S. theaters on October 9, with its full force of good times as well as tragic times. Look for it and its happy ending, after around 140 minutes, at local theaters everywhere.

Trailer