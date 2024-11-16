Childhood trauma could harm some IL adults for life, study says

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 75% of U.S. high school students said they have had at least one adverse childhood experience, or ACE.

Research has shown ACEs can alter a child’s brain chemistry and produce a prolonged toxic stress response. Experiencing at least one ACE as a child is linked to having alcohol and substance use problems in adulthood, and chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

Joe Bargione, a certified school psychologist, said the symptoms are troubling.

“We’re seeing some of the same kinds of patterns,” Bargione pointed out. “That increased sense of loneliness, isolation in our youth, increased levels of suicide ideation, exposure to violence, exposure to other adverse childhood experiences.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health said 61% of adults have had at least one ACE, including witnessing domestic violence in the home, parental separation, or physical and sexual abuse. Females and several groups who identify as a racial or ethnic minority were at greater risk for experiencing four or more ACEs.

The Illinois Department of Health said preventing ACEs may lower the risk for depression, asthma, cancer, and diabetes in adulthood. Bargione added schools can help address the youth mental health crisis by cultivating a sense of belonging and connectedness, as well as increasing suicide prevention programs.

“Promoting mental health awareness,” Bargione urged. “Teaching kids around social-emotional learning and dealing with their emotions in an effective way, increased mental health services.”

The Illinois Department of Health said healthy childhoods can provide lasting benefits throughout their lives. One way to help at-risk youth is by educating communities, youth-serving and faith-based organizations, coaches, and caregivers to better understand ACEs.