Child Tax Credit Keeps Families Afloat

U.S. Senator Richard J. Durbin and Chicago U.S. Representatives Robin Kelly and Marie Newman joined advocates and local families at Pulaski Park Pool this week to celebrate a historic new $300 per child monthly tax credit for families across Illinois and the country. The event is part of a “Keep Families Afloat” Week of Action to raise awareness of the new Child Tax Credit ahead of the payments beginning on July 15, 2021.

I’m proud to stand with families and leaders in Chicago today to celebrate the expansion of the Child Tax Credit,” said U.S. Senator Richard J. Durbin. “Beginning on July 15, working families will receive up to $300 per child in tax credit payments every month thanks to the American Rescue Plan. This expansion will benefit millions of Illinois families and significantly reduce the number of children living in poverty. I hope Congress will act to permanently expand this groundbreaking tax credit and help families make ends meet on a long-term basis.”

The Child Tax Credit, which has been expanded and made monthly, thanks to the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden, will give most families a new tax credit of $300 a month per child.

“We’re all here in celebration today because Congress did something that is going to make a huge difference in the lives of parents. As a mother, I know that the bills won’t stop when the pandemic ends. That’s why we also want to fight to make this expanded Child Tax Credit permanent and monthly into the future,” said Amber Wilson, a parent and advocate from Economic Security for Illinois.

Economists have stated that the historic expansion will cut child poverty in half in the state and throughout the nation.

At the press conference, local parents from the Chicago Jobs Council network and Community Organizing and Family Issues shared how the expanded tax credit will help their families pay for clothing, food, and beds for children.

“A monthly Child Tax Credit check of $500 for my children would mean that we don’t have to worry as much about how I’m going to put food on the table. With that money, I could afford to buy beds so my twins have a place that’s their own to sleep at night. I could take them to the movies for a treat every once in a while. I could start to save toward their future, so they can go to college,” said Jason Claybron, a parent of twins from Chicago.

Most parents will begin receiving the monthly payments automatically on July 15, and parents can find more information and learn how to claim their credit at ChildTaxCredit.gov.

“These advance monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit will help set America’s children up for success while also putting more money in the pockets of hardworking parents. With the passage of the American Rescue Plan, more parents can pay for childcare or put gas in their car so they can go to work and help fuel our economy while building better lives for their families,” said Congresswoman Marie Newman. “These transformative expansions are only in effect through 2021, but it is past time we make them permanent. I will continue fighting in Congress to ensure these expansions are here to stay so that American families can continue to receive the support they need and deserve.”

Advocates from Economic Security for Illinois were joined by other local groups fighting to make the Child Tax Credit permanent, including Start Early, UFCW Local 881, Community Organizing and Family Issues (COFI), Heartland Alliance, United Way of Illinois, and more. The event was part of a week of action organized by Economic Security Project Action, Children’s HealthWatch, Community Change Action, Color Of Change, Groundwork Action, Fighting Chance for Families Action, Children’s Defense Fund, Income Movement, MomsRising, People’s Action, the Care Can’t Wait coalition, ParentsTogether Action, United States of Women, among others.

“In my family, the Child Tax Credit is going to help my daughter, who is in the process of moving and needs the extra support,” said Delia Perez, a parent leader with Community Organizing and Family Issues. “The economy isn’t going to fix itself overnight, so stopping this credit in six months doesn’t make sense if we want to fully support families.”

The Biden Administration and the IRS have announced that families in the state will start receiving their first expanded Child Tax Credit monthly payments on July 15. The monthly checks under this historic expansion of the Child Tax Credit are set to expire in December and Senator Durbin and others in Washington are fighting to make it permanent.