Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes Super Bowl history, in 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers

By Joseph Phillips

Sportswriter

In their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10 point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, thanks to several amazing plays down the stretch by former NFL Most Valuable Player QB Patrick Mahomes.

With seven minutes remaining to play down 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter, Mahomes and the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points to help the franchise earn its first title since 1969.

“I had two goals when I came to the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Mahomes, during a press conference after being crowned Super Bowl LIV champion and Super Bowl LIV MVP. ” (First) I wanted to bring the (AFC) Lamar Hunt Trophy home to the Hunt family, and (second) I wanted to win Andy Reid a Lombardi Trophy.”

During the press conference, Mahomes said he dreamed about playing in games like this as a little kid growing up. And would watch his dream become a reality on Sunday night, February 2, at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, FL.

In the first quarter, down 3-0 to the 49ers with 38 seconds remaining to play, Mahomes scored his first Super Bowl TD of his career on a 1 yard fake pitch run. Giving the Chiefs a 7-3 lead to end the quarter.

Following an interception and field goal by the Chiefs defensive and special team’s unit (making the score 10-3 in the second quarter at the time), 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo connected on a 15 yard TD pass play to fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Tying the game at 10-10 heading into half time.

The score by Juszczyk, made him the first fullback since Mike Alstott of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXXVII. It was Juszcyk only touchdown of the game.

In the second half (after the 49ers exploded for 10 unanswered points heading into the fourth quarter), Mahomes responded with several key plays down the stretch. This Included a huge 44 yard bomb (play) to star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, a pass to tight end Travis Kelce (which led to a defensive pass interference call on the 49ers defense and the ball placed on the 1-yard line), and a fake roll out TD pass to Kelce once again in the back of the end zone.

Chiefs trailed 20-17 with 6:13 remaining to play.

After the Chiefs defense forced an crucial three-and-out against Garoppolo and the 49ers offense, punter Mitch Wishnowsky made matters worse after a short punt landing on his team’s own 35-yard line. This in return gave the Chiefs great field position and another opportunity to score.

Following a bad kick by Wishnowsky, Mahomes struck again. This time on a series of short yardage throws to Hill and Kelce. Both players gained positive yards on the play.

Mahomes also added a long beautiful throw to wide receiver Sammy Watkins, moving the chains for a Chief first down and one inch closer to the red zone.

On third down and goal with 2:44 remaining in regulation, Mahomes would find running back Damien Williams for a 5-yard TD pass in the flat. Giving the Chiefs their first lead since the first quarter at 24-20.

After the play, Williams touchdown came under review by NFL officials.

As the call stood, due to conclusive evidence. The video showed Williams outrun several Forty-Niner defenders en route to the end zone, while extending the ball over the orange pylon before running out of bounds for the score.

The touchdown catch by Williams was his first of the game.

Moments later, Williams would score again. This time on a 38 yard TD run after the Chiefs defense forced the 49ers offense into a “four and out” with 1:25 remaining in the game.

Williams touchdown was his second of the game and help seal the victory for the Chiefs.

Final Score: Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20.

With the victory, the Kansas City Chiefs became the third team in NFL history to overcome a 10 point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to win a Super Bowl.

QB Patrick Mahomes finished with a game high 286 passing yards, 3 TDs (1 Rush TD) on 26-42 passing attempts.

Mahomes became the youngest QB in Super Bowl history to win a Super Bowl and the third African American QB in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

Chicago Crusader Super Bowl MVP Player of The Game:



Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 286 passing yards, 3 TDs (1 Rush TD) on 26-42 passing attempts.