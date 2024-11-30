Chief Apostle McCoy calls for unity following General Election

Chief Apostle William McCoy, leader of the Faith-Based Network overseeing more than 6,700 religious leaders across Illinois and beyond, called for unity in the wake of the November 5 general election. Speaking at a meeting held at Gloria Taylor Hall in Harvey, McCoy outlined plans to address potential challenges from the incoming administration’s policies and their impact on Illinois.

The event, sponsored by the Clergy and Community and co-hosted by Dr. Kisha E. McCaskill, also celebrated election victories while preparing for potential threats to civil rights and other hard-won legislation. At a press conference on Saturday, November 16, McCoy emphasized the importance of solidarity, saying, “I want to take a moment to reflect on the greater calling God has for each of us—unity and a shared commitment to His purpose.”

U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-Ill.) also attended, echoing McCoy’s call for unity amid what he described as a politically turbulent road ahead, leading up to January 20, 2029, when the next presidential term begins.

Quoting Romans 15:5-6, McCoy reminded attendees, “May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had, so that with one mind and one voice you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

McCoy emphasized that this message was not just a prayer but a directive for action, saying, “Unity is the heartbeat of a thriving community and the cornerstone of leadership and progress.”

He further clarified that unity requires more than standing side-by-side. “It is moving forward together, bound by a shared vision of what is right and just,” McCoy said. He warned against division, selfish ambition, and backstabbing, describing them as forces that destroy rather than build. “For Illinois to truly flourish, we must reject these behaviors,” he said.

McCoy urged attendees to embrace collaboration and camaraderie, citing Ecclesiastes 4:9: “Two are better than one because they have a good reward for their labor.” He added, “Together, we can achieve what is impossible alone. Together, we can build a stronger Illinois that reflects God’s love, compassion, and justice.”

At the heart of McCoy’s message was love, which he described as an action rather than a mere word. “Jesus taught us to ‘Love one another as I have loved you,’” he said, noting that such love is patient, kind, and transformative. He urged leaders to prioritize love over bitterness, forgiveness over grudges, and understanding over judgment.

To the officials present, McCoy offered a charge to “lead with humility and serve with integrity. Love with courage and be the example this state needs—not for your glory but for God’s.”

He concluded by calling on everyone to recommit to unity, collaboration, and building a state that honors God. “Illinois is at its strongest when its people are united, its leaders are selfless, and its communities are filled with love. Let us walk forward together with one voice and one heart, giving God the glory every step of the way,” McCoy said.