Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban begins December 1

Photo courtesy: The City of Chicago

Parking ban ensures main roads remain clear for snow removal, helping to ensure public safety during winter storms

The Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) reminds motorists the Chicago winter overnight parking ban begins on Friday, December 1, 2023 (overnight Thursday to Friday), and is in effect through April 1, 2024. The parking ban is enforced regardless of snow on 107 miles of main streets throughout the City during the hours of 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

“The City’s Winter Overnight Parking Ban helps ensure public safety each winter by allowing emergency vehicles and public transportation to move freely and reducing hazardous conditions for motorists, pedestrians and other travelers,” said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard. “Having this consistent rule for overnight parking allows snow removal crews to plan and execute their operations more effectively, and we ask residents and visitors to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed during winter weather events.”

During a snowfall, a build-up of snow and ice next to parked vehicles on these routes can further reduce traffic flow and cause unsafe conditions. DSS works to clear the City’s main streets and DuSable Lake Shore Drive first to ensure that roads are safe and passable for motorists, buses, and emergency vehicles.

Signage is permanently posted along the affected routes. DSS also posts flyers on cars parked on the streets affected by the parking ban as an additional reminder before restrictions begin.

Cars left parked on these designated roadways obstruct the path of snowplows and prevent routes from being fully plowed and salted when it snows. Violators of the parking ban will be towed and face a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket, and a storage fee of $25 per day. Vehicles in violation of the ban will be towed to Pounds 2 (10301 S. Doty Ave.) or 6 (701 N. Sacramento).

Chicagoans can visit chicagoshovels.org for a map of streets impacted by the ban and to view the City’s snow plows in real-time during a storm. Motorists can also visit chicagoshovels.org or call 311 to find out if their vehicle was towed due to the ban.