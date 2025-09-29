Chicago’s own Common joins Treasurer Conyears-Ervin to celebrate 5 years of Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow

The Grammy, Emmy, and Oscar-winning artist returns to his hometown to join Treasurer Conyears-Ervin in celebrating five years of empowering Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and community success.

The Office of the City Treasurer recently nnounced that Academy Award–winning artist, activist, and Chicago native Common will headline the 5th anniversary of the Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow (BWTT) Financial Empowerment Summit on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the UIC Forum.

Now in its fifth year, BWTT has become the largest free financial empowerment program in Chicago, bringing together thousands of residents, local entrepreneurs, national experts, and community leaders to unlock new pathways to wealth creation. The summit provides free access to workshops, resources, and conversations on small business growth, homeownership, credit building, and financial confidence—bridging cultural influence with practical tools to build generational wealth.

Why Common Matters at Year 5

As a son of Chicago, Common represents the summit’s mission at its core: bridging culture, community, and capital. His artistry and activism have consistently amplified social justice, education, and economic empowerment. By lending his voice to BWTT’s milestone year, Common underscores the urgency of connecting financial opportunity to cultural leadership—ensuring that conversations about wealth are accessible, inclusive, and nationally visible.

“Common is more than a global icon—he is a hometown leader who embodies the power of using your platform to shift culture and build community,” said Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin. “His presence at BWTT Year 5 signals to the nation that Chicago is at the forefront of financial empowerment, making wealth-building tools accessible to every resident, from our youth to our seniors.”

A National Moment for Financial Empowerment

BWTT Year 5 is not only a Chicago milestone—it is a national model. At a time when wealth gaps continue to expand across America, this summit demonstrates how cities can lead the way in providing free, actionable financial education to their residents. With the support of community development financial institutions (CDFIs), banks, corporate partners, and nonprofit leaders, BWTT equips individuals and families with the knowledge and resources to break cycles of debt, grow businesses, and secure long-term stability.

This year’s summit will feature dynamic workshops, panels on homeownership and entrepreneurship, and a main-stage lineup that highlights the intersection of sports, music, business, and wealth—including Common’s conversation on the cultural responsibility of building legacy.

Event Details:

What: Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Financial Empowerment Summit

Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Financial Empowerment Summit When: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Where: UIC Forum, Chicago, IL

UIC Forum, Chicago, IL Who: Chicago City Treasurer’s Office, Common, national speakers, financial institutions, community partners

Registration for BWTT 2025 is free and open now at chi.gov/bwtt25.

About the Chicago City Treasurer’s Office

The City Treasurer’s Office is the custodian and manager of all cash and investments for the City of Chicago, the four City employee pension funds, and the Chicago Teachers Pension Fund. Additionally, the Treasurer’s Office manages a number of programs that promote financial education and small business growth in Chicago’s neighborhoods. The Treasurer is one of three city-wide elected officials in the City of Chicago, with the Mayor and the Clerk being the others.