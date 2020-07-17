Chicago’s Lightfoot calls White House’s McEnany a ‘Karen’ after reported ‘derelict mayor’ slight

‘Watch your mouth,’ Lori Lightfoot replied

By Nick Givas, Fox News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a “Karen” on Twitter Thursday, after reportedly being called a “derelict mayor” during a press briefing.White House correspondent for Time Magazine Brian Bennett originally mentioned the slight on his Twitter account, before the message was picked up by Lightfoot.

“White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany just called Lori Lightfoot ‘the derelict mayor of Chicago’ and said she should request federal help to secure the city,” he wrote.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany just called Lori Lightfoot "the derelict mayor of Chicago" and said she should request federal help to secure the city — Brian Bennett (@ByBrianBennett) July 16, 2020

Lightfoot, a Democrat, followed up with her own tweet which referred to McEnany as “Karen” — a pejorative term that has come to prominence to label a demanding, middle-aged white woman who displays a sense of overbearing entitlement in various societal confrontations.

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

“Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth,” the mayor wrote.

Fox News reached out to the White House press office but did not receive a response to the request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Fox News.