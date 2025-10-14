Chicago’s Lena Waithe’s short film, others receive accolades 

Lena Waithe-backed short film “Mushroom Dad,” an Oscar®-qualified short by Michael Yuchen Lei, was screened at the 2025 HollyShorts Film Festival. It was also lauded earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it was recognized for its emotional depth, inventive storytelling and striking performances.

“Mushroom Dad” is a surreal and heartfelt comedy executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Waithe and developed through the Indeed Rising Voices program (in partnership with Hillman Grad).

Julian is a rising chef debuting his new restaurant concept, only to be confronted by his estranged father on opening night. When his father accidentally consumes a psychedelic mushroom tea left behind by a colleague, the evening unravels into chaos and, ultimately, catharsis.

As old wounds resurface in hilarious ways, the film explores immigrant identity, generational trauma, and the delicate bond between fathers and sons.

This film sets out funny at first as the son continually has to tell the dad that he can adequately run his restaurant, although not traditionally, as he is under the microscope looking for a great food review.

After his father became delusional, things became chaotic, as the son bolts out of the restaurant to rescue his father. This short ends with a reconciliation, of sorts, that appeases both son and father.

“Clout” is a gripping exploration of youth, digital culture and the dangerous pursuit of online validation.

Oskar is a young prep school student who is not very well liked and bullied by most of his fellow classmates. He believes he saw a dead body in the wilderness and tries to impress his friends with that information.

After much effort, he convinces a group of friends to follow him to the river, only to have them cut away and go back home.

This fascination with social media and need for acceptance meets Oskar with grave consequences.

This short is also BAFTA®-(British Academy Film and Television Arts) qualified.

“Freyr” is an Oscar®-qualified short, which is a poetic and provocative meditation on belonging, otherness, and the human need for connection.

The film follows Frank, a man born with a third hand, and Tom, a loner and the only person who truly pays any attention to him.

They work together and finally bond enough to where Frank reveals this mystery hand that protrudes out of his chest.

As weird as it sounds, audience members come away with a greater sense of empathy for others.

“Freyr” is produced as part of the Indeed Rising Voices program (in partnership with Hillman Grad).

“Mercy” was a sticky subject for me, as it told the story of Petter and his long time, female friend Guro.

This Oscar®-qualified short by writer-director Hedda Mjøen is a provocative film that confronts one of the most difficult moral questions of our time: what do we do when someone we love is accused of the unforgivable?

Guro is stuck as she wants to show Petter some compassion while not taking sides in his guilt or innocence.

Her buddies rail against her for even mentioning Petter’s name (it can be assumed by those reading this capsule review, but it is revealed in the film just what allegations have been levied against Petter). In the end, Guro’s chance meeting with him has dire consequences for her business and personal life.

“Plastic Surgery” confronts one of the most pressing yet invisible crises of our time: the microplastics that are everywhere.

This is a BAFTA®-qualifying short and vividly shows how plastics are everywhere and even being consumed by folks in food and medicine—not just showing up in water bottles.

Writer-director Guy Trevellyan has collaborated with acclaimed filmmakers, including Wes Anderson and Greta Gerwig.

A great tagline is “plastic is in the food we eat, the air we breathe, the water we drink. Plastic is in you.”

And finally, the Pakistani short “Don’t Be Late, Myra” covers a subject that is worldwide—female childhood harassment—and is an Oscar®-qualified short.

It touched on cultural norms and how a young girl had to gird up to survive and protect her younger sibling.

My heart was pounding thru every minute of this short film, as Myra made her way home. Man after man tried to entice her to either get in a van or jump on a motorbike as she hurriedly makes her way back after having missed her regular van ride home.

Once home, she faced another threat—that of her father doing despicable things to her younger sister in Myra’s absence.

Some of these titles may show up in upcoming film festivals. The announcement for Oscar® shorts is due in January.