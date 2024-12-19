Chicago’s historic Fine Arts Building and Studebaker Theater co-produce ‘Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol’

Featuring hundreds of handmade puppets, immersive sound design and live music, “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” is an unconventional take on the Charles Dickens’ classic inspired by—and created during—the pandemic.

LaKecia Harris plays Aunt Trudy, a woman recreating her late husband’s Christmas cheer over a Zoom call—until the puppets take on a life of their own.

Chicago’s historic Fine Arts Building and Studebaker Theater are proud to continue their partnership with Manual Cinema this year with their co-production of “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol.”

The beloved, one-of-a-kind rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic story returns for the holiday season at the Studebaker, through December 29.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Manual Cinema this year as we co-produce ‘Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol’ at the Studebaker Theater this holiday season,” says Jacob Harvey, Managing Artistic Director of the Fine Arts Building and Studebaker Theater.

“The Fine Arts Building is Chicago’s home for art in all forms. Manual Cinema’s innovative work incorporating theater, film, puppetry and music is a perfect fit for the Studebaker, which has hosted multidisciplinary artists for more than 125 years. We’re excited to invite audiences to experience the wonder and heart of their one-of-a-kind rendition of A Christmas Carol.”

In this unique performance, avowed holiday skeptic Aunt Trudy has been recruited to channel her late husband Joe’s famous Christmas cheer. From the isolation of her Chicago home, she reconstructs his annual Christmas Carol puppet show—over a Zoom call while the family celebrates Christmas Eve under lockdown.

But as Trudy becomes more absorbed in her own version of the story, the puppets take on a life of their own, and the family’s call transforms into a stunning cinematic adaptation of Dickens’ classic ghost story. Featuring hundreds of handmade puppets, immersive sound design and live music, “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” is a holiday show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

LaKecia Harris

“Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol is an unconventional take on the Charles Dickens’ classic inspired by—and created during—the pandemic. It’s also a production full of emotion that is very near and dear to our hearts. After two successful years at Writers Theatre, we’re so thrilled that it has found a new home this holiday season at the beautiful Studebaker Theater in downtown Chicago!” says Drew Dir, Manual Cinema Co-Artistic Director, Storyboards and Puppet Design.

Harris is a South Side native who attended Ball State University in Indiana for her BFA in Acting. After leaving Ball State she returned back to Chicago.

She discussed managing the production while intertwining the puppets.

“First, the puppets are kind of like a choreography, so that is built in, and then the emotion is put into it. I’d say because I know the choreography of the puppets well, it frees me up with my ability to perform.”

She spoke to all the moving parts. “Focus is such an interesting word because as the actor I am aware of everything, but as Aunt Trudy I am only aware of what is happening in the space around her. So it’s kinda like a soft focus of two truths at once. So that usually helps me to stay in the moment and be present for things that come up during the show.”

Harris would foremost like the audience to come away with this message:

“I believe the message is that even though we have all experienced hardships, it is ok to still give, share, and spread kindness. That tragedy can befall any of us; however, we should not let that tragedy mold us into someone we don’t recognize.”

As well, the theme of the play looks to the uncertain nature of life.

“Time is not promised,” Harris said, “and you should cherish those you are with, whoever they may be to you. You should lead with kindness and an open heart.”

Harris most recently starred in From the Mississippi Delta (LifeLine Theater). You can also hear her in the drama podcast On the Night Train as Lucy, produced by The Merry Beggars.

Her interests in the arts arose in high school [Luther South, which is now closed] when she accidentally wandered into a chorus room, and the music teacher, Rodney Douglas, asked if she sang, and she did. “And the rest is sort of history,” she says, of her 16-year-long career.

