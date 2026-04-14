Chicago’s first Poet Laureate brings a rousing Great Migration story to the opera—’safronia’

When a family returns to reclaim what was taken: A new American opera is born.

“This ain’t no chocolate-covered Mozart,” avery r. young.

Lyric Opera of Chicago continues its commitment to bold, new work with the world premiere of “safronia,” a landmark musical composition commissioned from Chicago’s first Poet Laureate, the interdisciplinary artist avery r. young.

avery r. young, composer, librettist, and performer in “safronia.”

Presented for two performances, April 17 and 18, at the Lyric Opera House, “safronia” is an American story told through blues, gospel, and funk that places the Great Migration centerstage.



Part family saga, part American reckoning, “safronia” follows the Booker family as they journey from the North back to their Mississippi hometown to lay their father’s ashes on land they were forced from. What begins as a burial ignites a volatile confrontation with memory, inheritance and the unfinished business of history.

Blending folklore, poetry, and gospel-rooted sound with Lyric’s orchestral sweep, young crafts a work at once intimate and seismic. It is a Chicago-born story that speaks to the nation.

And young was enthusiastic in a press event and exclusive Chicago Crusader interview held a few days before the event, saying that his grandmother’s name is Safronia.

And when I asked about the name Safronia and the late Nina Simone’s “Four Women,” young was more than complimentary about Simone’s work:

“That is actually my grandmother’s name. One of the greatest tragedies in American opera music is that Nina Simone didn’t get to write an opera. ‘Four Women’ is an opera. She was never given that chance.”

He said he met Simone at her Chicago Theatre concert in 2001. “I had to shout her out. I had to put her in the space. She took her music and told America about herself.

young added that “safronia” has been in the works for five years. “Opera is a bigger process than anything that I have had to encounter, especially an opera that centers the Great Migration and one that makes a very bold declaration about classical American music.

And with African Americans traveling through the Great Migration, the opera had to be scored with music from the Great Migration,” he said. “I was intentional that the music came from those juke joints, the taverns and storefront churches.”

Between 1910 and 1970, millions of Black families left the South in the Great Migration, reshaping cities like Chicago and redefining the nation’s cultural and political landscape. In “safronia,” that history is not the backdrop—it is the heartbeat.

young, who performs the role of Baar Jacob Booker, the family patriarch whose presence anchors the work both in life and in memory, said that Black music is constructed to activate the body. “When your body is subjugated to oppression, you need the body to release that. In ‘safronia,’ those traditions—gospel hymns, blues progressions, funk rhythms, and the layered call-and-response of the Black church—are not softened or translated. They are the foundation. When folks see ‘safronia,’ they should feel liberated and be activated to move.”

He was selected in 2023 as Chicago’s first Poet Laureate from more than 1,300 applicants, is a 3Arts Awardee — a distinction recognizing significant contributions to Chicago’s cultural life—and a Cave Canem Fellow, part of the nationally respected organization supporting Black poets. A composer, producer, educator, and co-director of the interdisciplinary arts collective Floating Museum, young works across poetry, music, performance, visual art, and sound design.

And in a great interview that showed no signs of ending, young went much deeper. “My opera is an embryo in the scheme of opera music. There are people waiting to see what else opera can say, and ‘safronia’ is written for the people, as opposed to well-known operas that were turned into elitist works.”

I was also able to interview Director Timothy Douglas and Composer Paul Byssainthe, Jr.

Douglas was excited, as well, to be involved in this production. “Four years ago, I had a meeting with avery r young, and my life has never been the same.”

Douglas started out acting decades ago and turned to directing with Terence Blanchard’s “Champion, An Opera In Jazz” in 2022.

Director Timothy Douglas

“In every composer’s day when they were writing music and composing, they were doing it for their people in their time,” he said. “An opera is basically a story sung all the way through without interruption.”

While not saying what audience members should elicit from “safronia,” he offered: “I would tell readers they need not be intimidated because they will immediately recognize themselves in this opera.”

Composer Byssainthe said he jumped at the opportunity to be a part of this production. He is classically trained and says he loves the classical canon.

“This is something different, and I think the historic nature of telling the Great Migration on an opera stage is new and refreshing.”

Byssainthe said his biggest challenge was how do we incorporate the fantastic Lyric orchestra into genres that don’t typically utilize those classical elements?

Composer Paul Byssainthe, Jr.

His family is from Haiti, but he says the theme of “safronia” is a universal story.

“The family bond, I think, is the strongest storyline throughout the show. It’s not just a matter of Black suffering and exodus but also the element of triumph.

“Come open-minded to experience a new work, and you won’t be disappointed. People who don’t necessarily always see themselves represented on the opera stage can come and see their story being told.”

Afterward, members of the press were treated to a short rehearsal that had me clapping and tapping in my seat. What a way to tell a “people’s story.”

For more information, visit lyricopera.org.