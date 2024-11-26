Chicago’s Airports Ready To Welcome 1.8 Million Passengers Over Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

O’Hare International Airport will see dramatic 11.4% increase in passenger traffic compared to 2023

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) is geared up to welcome over 1.8 million travelers to O’Hare and Midway International Airports between Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Monday, Dec. 2, marking another bustling Thanksgiving holiday travel season. This projection, based on airline data, underscores Chicago’s position as a major hub for national and international travel.

O’Hare is poised to see a significant surge in passenger traffic, with an expected increase of 11.4% compared to Thanksgiving 2023. Nearly 1.5 million travelers will pass through America’s best-connected airport, with Sunday, Dec. 1, anticipated to be the busiest day, hosting over 254,000 passengers. At Midway, traffic levels are projected to remain consistent with last year, with Sunday, Dec. 1, also marking the peak day, drawing over 58,000 passengers.

“Chicago takes pride in being a welcoming gateway for millions of travelers during the holidays,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Whether you are reuniting with loved ones or embarking on new adventures, our world-class airports are ready to make your journey as smooth as possible. My heartfelt thanks go to the CDA staff and airport workers who work around the clock to ensure this holiday season is memorable for all.”

“The holiday season is a time to come together with friends and family, and our airports are proud to help make those reunions possible,” said CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee. “At the CDA, safety is our top priority, and we remain committed to providing a smooth and welcoming travel experience at O’Hare and Midway, ensuring passengers can focus on what truly matters — spending time with their loved ones.”

Preventing Traffic Congestion

Avoid traffic back-ups into O’Hare and Midway by considering the following tips:

Cell Phone Lots are 100% free at both airports. Avoid circling and wait in the convenient parking lots until arriving passengers call to say they are ready for pickup. The O’Hare Cell Phone Lot is at 560 N. Bessie Coleman Dr., and the Midway Cell Phone Lot is located at West 61st Street and South Cicero Avenue.

Kiss n’ Fly drop-offs are located at both airports. At Midway, passengers can be dropped off at West 59th Street and South Kilpatrick Avenue and take a short walk into the terminals. At O’Hare, passengers can be dropped off at the Multi-Modal Facility (MMF), 10255 W. Zemke Blvd., and board the Airport Transit System (ATS) for a short ride to all terminals.

The CTA Blue Line offers 24/7 service to O’Hare, while the CTA Orange Line services Midway. Both offer frequent and fast service and can help passengers avoid curbside crowds and reduce congestion.

Metra’s North Central Service offers weekday service between Union Station in downtown Chicago and the O’Hare Transfer station adjacent to the MMF, with access to the ATS.

The Pulse Dempster Line from Pace Suburban Bus provides quick and convenient public transit to O’Hare from north and northwest suburban communities including Evanston, Skokie, Morton Grove, Niles, Park Ridge, Des Plaines and Rosemont.

Checking Parking Updates Before You Leave

To check the status of parking lots before leaving for the airport, go to FlyChicago.com.

Economy Lots often reach capacity during busy holiday travel periods. Passengers should consider booking a parking spot ahead of time by visiting FlyChicago.com to review the lot status and set advance parking reservations for both O’Hare and Midway.

At O’Hare’s Terminal 5, the CDA recently opened a new, six-story parking garage, which more than doubles the number of overall available parking at the airport and serves domestic and international travelers. Drivers can also able to wait for arriving passengers in the Cell Phone Lot at 560 N. Bessie Coleman Dr. or to park in hourly parking in the Main Parking Garage and board the ATS for a short trip to Terminal 5.

Repairs to the Terminal Parking Garage at Midway were completed earlier this month, and all levels have reopened with both short-term and long-term parking options available. Shuttle buses will continue to operate on a more frequent basis between Economy Parking and the Midway terminal through the end of the month

O’Hare Rideshares, Taxis and Limousines

Pickups for rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft at O’Hare are located in the Upper Level Departures section of Terminal 2. This designated rideshare area is a short walk from Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. Passengers arriving into Terminal 5 must transfer to Terminal 2 aboard the ATS for rideshare pickups. All rideshare providers can drop off at all terminals as usual. All O’Hare terminals offer Black car pickups, including Black cars offered through the Uber and Lyft apps.

Loading zones for rideshares can be found at the following locations:

Zone A (Black) –Outside North of vestibule 2A

Zone B (Blue) – Outside vestibule 2A

Zone C (Orange) – Outside vestibule 2B

Zone D (Green) – Outside vestibule 2E

Taxis into Chicago and the suburbs are available outside the baggage claim area at the lower level curb front at each terminal. We advise all travelers to use the designated taxi stands to ensure they have a licensed driver and do not accept rides from drivers outside the cab stand or on the departure level of the terminal roadways. Additionally, limousines are available for City and suburban destinations. Contact your company of choice near the ride boards to make reservations.

For more information about rideshares, taxis and limousines, go to FlyChicago.com.

Concessions Highlights

O’Hare concessions continue to garner acclaim within the aviation world. In August, the airport receivedhttps://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/doa/provdrs/dbata/news/2024/august/081222024.html the award for Favorite Airport Dining for the fifth consecutive year from Trazee Travel, a sister publication of Global Traveler magazine that targets readers ages 25-40.

The CDA has been busy in 2024 welcoming new concessions to O’Hare. Since January, the following have opened at Terminal 5:

Bar Siena

BLVD & Branch

Chick-fil-A

Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins

Gallery ORD

InMotion

Metropolis Coffee Company

Protein Bar & Kitchen

Publican Quality Bread

Six Points Market

The Hampton Social

Mobile ordering for select concessionaires is also available throughout all four terminals at O’Hare through orderORD.com.

Traveling Safely with Families

O’Hare offers a Family Lounge providing a designated play area for toddlers and young children. The lounge features device charging outlets for adults and stroller parking for those traveling with infants.

Nursing parents will also find several locations to care for or nurse their young children safely. At Midway, a Mother’s Room is in Concourse C, next to the airport’s Yoga Room, and a Lactation Pod is available near Gate A5 in Concourse A. O’Hare offers more than a dozen Mother’s Room and Lactation Pod locations. The complete list of locations is available at FlyChicago.com.

Live Entertainment

As travelers make their way through O’Hare and Midway during the holiday, both airports provide an array of entertainment by musicians and other artists specializing in various genres. The entertainment lineup includes the following:

O’Hare

Date Artist Genre Time Location 11/26 Return2Soul R&B, Jazz, Blues 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Terminal 3 Rotunda 11/26 DJ John Young DJ Mix 1-4 p.m. Terminal 1 Bridge 11/27 Adrian Morris Violin 1-4 p.m. Terminal 1 (Across B8) 11/27 Lothar Speer Caricature 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Terminal 2 Family Lounge 11/27 CoverGirls Pop, Rock, Violin 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Terminal 3 Rotunda 12/2 Emily Kuhn Jazz Trumpet 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Terminal 3 Rotunda

Midway

Date Artist Genre Time Location 11/26 Adrian Morris Violin 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Battle of Midway Exhibit 11/27 Return2Soul R&B, Jazz, Blues 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Baggage Claim 12/2 Sam Thousand Jazz 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Battle of Midway Exhibit

Holiday Decorating Underway

Travelers going through O’Hare and Midway during Thanksgiving will witness the annual Chicago tradition of decking both airports out in full holiday regalia.

O’Hare will be adorned with nine-foot-tall trees decorated with ornaments courtesy of various Chicagoland cultural organizations. The trees can be seen from terminal curbside windows, with each display representing a story of Chicago’s proud history of cultural diversity. This year’s trees are decorated by the following organizations and displayed in the following locations:

Lincoln Park Zoo: Terminal 1, Landside – Upper Level ticketing, between Door 1G and Security Checkpoint 3

Terminal 1, Landside – Upper Level ticketing, between Door 1G and Security Checkpoint 3 National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture: Terminal 2, Airside – Upper Level (E1), near Butch O’Hare exhibits

Terminal 2, Airside – Upper Level (E1), near Butch O’Hare exhibits Copernicus Center: Terminal 2, Airside – Upper Level (E1), near Butch O’Hare exhibits

Terminal 2, Airside – Upper Level (E1), near Butch O’Hare exhibits American Indian Center of Chicago: Terminal 2, Airside – Upper Level (E1), near Butch O’Hare exhibits

Terminal 2, Airside – Upper Level (E1), near Butch O’Hare exhibits Travelers Aid Chicago: Terminal 3, Airside – Rotunda, Mezzanine

Terminal 3, Airside – Rotunda, Mezzanine United Airlines: Terminal 2, Airside – Upper Level (E1), near Butch O’Hare exhibits

Terminal 2, Airside – Upper Level (E1), near Butch O’Hare exhibits Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture: Terminal 3, Airside – Rotunda, near outlets at foot of stairs

Terminal 3, Airside – Rotunda, near outlets at foot of stairs USO of Illinois: Terminal 3, Airside – Rotunda, Mezzanine

Terminal 3, Airside – Rotunda, Mezzanine American Airlines: Terminal 3, Airside – Checkpoint 6, near H1/H2

Terminal 3, Airside – Checkpoint 6, near H1/H2 Swedish American Museum/Consulate of Sweden: Terminal 3, Airside – Rotunda, Mezzanine

Terminal 3, Airside – Rotunda, Mezzanine Chicago Police Department – Airport Operations: Terminal 3, Airside – Rotunda, near outlets at foot of stairs

Terminal 3, Airside – Rotunda, near outlets at foot of stairs Transportation Security Administration (TSA): Terminal 3, Airside – Checkpoint 6, near H1/H2

Terminal 3, Airside – Checkpoint 6, near H1/H2 Little Black Pearl: Terminal 3, Landside – Upper Level ticketing, between Door 1G and Security Checkpoint 3

At Midway, a large tree will greet visitors at the entrance. Inside the airport, ornaments and decorative snowflakes will be displayed from the ceilings.

Arriving Early

The Transportation Security Administration may experience longer than usual wait times at security checkpoints during the holiday weekend. Real-time updates for O’Hare checkpoints are available at FlyChicago.com.

General Information

Travelers bound for Chicago’s airports can make the most informed decisions about how to access any of the above airport services by visiting FlyChicago.com. The website contains real-time information about flights, parking updates, taxicab wait times, available concession businesses, and other special alerts for the traveling public. The “My Flight” search page shows specific flight updates, amenities near the flight gate and other targeted travel resources.

Note that access to airport terminals at both O’Hare and Midway is restricted at all times to ticketed passengers, those assisting passengers, badged employees and others with legitimate airport business.