ARCA Menards Series returning to Chicagoland Speedway on July 3, 2026

NASCAR announced that it will make its long-awaited return to Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. on July 4-5, 2026. As a part of today’s 2026 NASCAR national series schedule announcement, NASCAR will bring NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and ARCA Menards Series racing back to the fan-favorite 1.5-mile oval track for an Independence Day Weekend celebration for the first time in seven years.

“We’re thrilled to bring NASCAR racing and the Cup Series’ Next Gen race car to Chicagoland Speedway for what promises to be an incredible Independence Day weekend celebration,” said Pat Warren, Vice President of Midwest Region, NASCAR. “There is a history and tradition of great NASCAR racing at Chicagoland Speedway, so we look forward to building on the tremendous fan momentum throughout the entire the state of Illinois.”

In keeping with NASCAR’s commitment to the hundreds of thousands of race fans in the greater Chicagoland region, NASCAR will feature the Cup Series race on Sunday, July 5, 2026, preceded by the ARCA Menards Series Race on Friday, July 3, 2026 and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event on Saturday, July 4, 2026. In 2022, NASCAR introduced the Next Gen Cup Series car, which quickly raised the intensity of competition at 1.5-mile oval tracks. Since then, fan demand for intermediate tracks like Chicagoland Speedway have continued to grow. With the return to the Speedway in Joliet and World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, NASCAR will maintain a strong presence in Illinois in 2026.

“This is a fantastic homecoming for Joliet and the entire region,” said Terry D’Arcy, Mayor of Joliet, Illinois. “Chicagoland Speedway has been a cornerstone of our community for more than two decades, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome NASCAR’s top stars back to our backyard. The economic impact and excitement this brings to our city is tremendous, and celebrating America’s birthday with some of the best racing in the world right here in Joliet is something special that our residents and visitors will never forget.”

Chicagoland Speedway, which opened in 2001 hosted NASCAR’s premier series for 18 seasons. NASCAR last competed at the Chicagoland Speedway in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of all racing activity across the country. Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, recorded his first career win in the 2019 Camping World 400 in Joliet.