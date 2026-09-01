Chicagoans help decide how to improve Grant Park starting September 1

CHICAGO, IL- The Chicago Park District announces the launch of the Grant Park Participatory Budgeting (PB) voting period and invites community members to help shape the future of Grant Park by voting on the improvements that get funded.

Three proposed projects are on the Grant Park PB ballot that will start accepting votes from Chicagoans starting on September 1st. Patrons may vote online at chicagoparkdistrict.com/pb and in-person at Maggie Daley Park (337 E. Randolph St.) or Chicago Women’s Park & Gardens (1801 S. Indiana Ave.) fieldhouses through September 30th.

The Grant Park Steering Committee, composed on volunteers, reviewed and selected community-informed project ideas that had been identified through the Grant Park Framework Plan to advance through the PB process.

“Following the highly successful implementation of the Citywide Participatory Budgeting (PB) process, the Chicago Park District is adopting this collaborative model to give the public a voice in prioritizing upcoming Grant Park Framework Plan projects,” said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO, Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

Chicagoans, ages 13 and up, are invited to cast their vote on three projects and rank them in order of priority. The projects include improving Bathrooms at 9th & Columbus, adding Benches and Picnic Tables, and redesigning the Dog-Friendly Area at 9th & Columbus.

If the Bathrooms at 9th & Columbus project or the Dog-Friendly Area redesign receives the most votes, Participatory Budget (PB) funds will be rolled over to the next PB cycle to fully fund and complete the project, as these projects may cost more than what is currently available in PB funds.

Every vote helps shape future investments in Chicago parks.

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About the Chicago Park District

The Chicago Park District has served Chicago residents for over 90 years. It is a Gold Medal Award-winning organization and ranks among the Top 10 U.S. cities on the 2026 ParkScore® index. For more information about the Chicago Park District’s more than 8,800 acres of parkland, more than 600 parks, 26 miles of lakefront, 12 museums, two world-class conservatories, 16 historic lagoons, over 75 nature areas, thousands of special events, sports and entertainment programs, please visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com or contact the Chicago Park District at 312/742.PLAY or 312/747.2001 (TTY). Want to share your talent? Volunteer in the parks by calling, 312/742.PLAY. Follow us on Facebook @ChicagoParkDistrict and on Instagram and Twitter @chicagoparks



Irene Tostado (she/her)

Deputy Director of Communications

Chicago Park District | Communications Department

4830 S. Western Ave. | Chicago, IL. 60609

Office: (312) 742-4798 | Mobile: (312) 720-6850