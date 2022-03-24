WVON Pioneer Pervis Spann laid to rest after grand sendoff

It was a homegoing that brought out dignitaries, community leaders and activists. For nearly three hours Pervis Spann was honored in grand fashion for his immense contributions as a pioneering trailblazer who transformed WVON into a radio powerhouse and shaped the music careers of Blues legends.

After an illustrious career that spanned 60 years, Spann, “The Blues Man,” was laid to rest Wednesday, March 23, after a powerful and emotional funeral at Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn. Spann died March 14. He was 89.

Spann’s dark brown, gold trimmed casket rested between a line of floral arrangements that stretched nearly across the sanctuary’s massive stage. He was dressed in a dark gray suit and the words “The Bluesman” was embroidered on the inside cover of his casket.

The service was as grand as Spann’s legacy and contributions to the Blues and Black America. A 12-page colorful program included dozens of photographs that vividly captured Spann as a broadcasting giant who gave birth to WVON as “The Voice of the Negro” and later “The Voice of America.”

There are photos of Spann with Aretha Franklin, whom he crowned “The Queen of Soul” in 1968. Spann also shares a photo with former President Bill Clinton. There are many photos of Spann with his children, including Melody Spann-Cooper, current president and CEO of WVON parent company Midway Broadcasting, which Spann created in the 1970s with business partner Wesley South.