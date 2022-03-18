Women’s Day at Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church

The public is invited to celebrate Women’s Day at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church, 600 East 35th Street in Chicago. This special program will honor the educators among us, especially those at Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church.

The educators at Sixth Grace being honored are Barbara J. Baker, M.Ed., DTM; Lillie Brown, M.Ed.; Ava Carter, B.S. Early Childhood Education; Jean Collins, M.Ed.; Lillie Cox, M.Ed.; Carmelita R. Cullers, B.A.; Darlene Custer, B.S.; Mildred J. Hannon, M.Ed.; Carol A. Hughes, B.A.; Mary Johnson, M.Ed.; Pamela Jones, B.S.; Roxie A. Monroe, M.Ed.; Pamela Jones, B.S.; Roxie A. Monroe, M.Ed.; E. Dolores Register, M.Ed.; Vanessa Wilkes, M.Ed.; Carole C. Ayanlaja, Ph.D.; and Lois Jean Thompson, Ph.D.

Pastor of Sixth Grace in Rev. Dr. David B. Thornton.