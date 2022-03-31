By Keisha L. Jackson

Since March 1987, Americans have celebrated Women’s History Month. Throughout the month of March, women who have pioneered discoveries and blazed trails in medicine, as well as women who are making countless societal contributions today, are acknowledged and recognized for their achievements.

This year’s theme is “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope,” a tribute to the untiring work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and a recognition of the thousands of ways women of all cultures have provided healing and hope throughout history.

Legacy/Present Caregivers and Frontline Workers:

Virginia Apgar, an obstetrical anesthesiologist, known as the inventor of the Apgar Score, utilized to quickly assess the health of a newborn child immediately after birth.

Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first American Indian woman in the United States to receive a medical degree.

Dr. Helen B. Taussig, founder of pediatric cardiology; she was denied a Harvard seat for being a woman and thus studied medicine at Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Jane Cooke Wright, appointed to the President’s Commission on Heart Disease, Cancer, and Stroke in 1964.

Dr. Gertrude Elion, a biochemist and pharmacologist who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1988; she invented various drug treatments for leukemia, gout, malaria, viral herpes and the prevention of kidney transplant rejection.

Dr. Antonia Novello, the first female/first Hispanic to become the Surgeon General of the United States; she brought a strong empathy for people without power in society and used her position to alleviate suffering, especially for women and children.

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a viral immunologist known for her involvement in the first-stage clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine and for using her expertise to propel novel vaccine development for pandemic preparedness.

Nora Neal-Daggett, her work includes 50 years of nursing and 43 years in Nursing Management. She is also an author, speaker, grief navigator, trained Stephen’s Minister, and the CEO of Nora Speaks Life.

Glenda Smith, a family caregiver, and executive producer of America’s Heroes Group; she has over 20 years of governmental, political, and constituency service experience.

Jessica Allen, a veteran caregiver, skilled accredited financial counselor, and the author of “Financial Fitness for Military and Veteran Caregivers.”

Loretta Veney, a family caregiver/advocate for Dementia/Alzheimer’s, speaker, and the author of “Being My Mom’s Mom,” “Colors Flowing from My Mind,” and “Refreshment for the Caregiver’s Spirit.”

9*E. Marie Lambert, a family caregiver, educator, founder and CEO of True Way Youth Empowerment Foundation; and a Radio and Event Host at WJYN Uptown Radio 98.5 FM.

During Women’s History Month and yearlong we celebrate these amazing women and as all mothers, grandmothers, wives, daughters, sisters, aunts, nieces, cousins, God/foster mothers, nanas… who have provided and continue “Providing Healing and Promoting Hope” 365 days a year.