Winning $850,000 Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Sold in Hyde Park Chicago

A well-known Illinois Lottery retail store in downtown Hyde Park Chicago is buzzing with excitement after selling a $850,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket over the weekend.

The winning ticket was sold at Video Connection, located at 1208 E. 53rd St. in Hyde Park Chicago, and matched all five numbers to win the jackpot for the Sunday, April 10 midday drawing: 1-16-42-43-45.

“I thought my business partner was pulling an April fools prank on me when he sent me a text message that our store might have sold the winning jackpot ticket,” said Charles Newsome, Video Connection owner. “I quickly realized that it wasn’t a prank when an Illinois Lottery representative called to congratulate us – that was an awesome moment!”

Video Connection has been a fixture of the downtown Hyde Park community for over 30 years, and has been a popular destination for locals to buy their Lottery tickets. Newsome says he hopes the winner is someone that they all know.

“After more than three decades at this location, we have developed close relationships with many of our customers, so we are all hoping that it’s someone that frequents our store,” Newsome said.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a bonus of $8,500, one percent of the prize amount.

When asked what he plans to do with the bonus, Newsome chuckled and said “I won’t be going to Disney World.”

“We plan to use the bonus to catch up on outstanding bills. We also plan to do something special for our dedicated employees who have remained loyal during the difficult times,” added Newsome.

More than 14,000 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.