WINNING $5.6 MILLION LOTTO TICKET SOLD IN BATAVIA

A $5.6 million winning Lotto game ticket has been sold in Batavia.

The ticket was sold at KL Liquor & Pantry, 1351 Wind Energy Pass, and matched all six Lotto numbers in Monday evening’s drawing: 13-27-30-31-34-38.

The Batavia store owners were unaware that one of their customers had just won a life-changing amount of money until they received a phone call from a patron on Tuesday morning.

“As my daughter was opening the store, a customer called to let us know that our store had sold the winning Lotto ticket, so we quickly checked online and saw that our store’s name was published as selling the winning ticket – that was pretty exciting,” said Narendra Desai, Owner, KL Liquor & Pantry.

“In the past five years, we’ve sold several winning Illinois Lottery tickets including a $300,000 Lucky Day Lotto® ticket and a $50,000 Lotto ticket, but this is by far the biggest winning jackpot ticket we’ve ever sold at our store!” exclaims Desai.

Retailers who sell winning tickets have good reasons to celebrate as these wins bring their business a cash selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount. For Desai, that means a bonus of $56,000 for selling the winning ticket.

“Our store has been a fixture of the Batavia community for more than 17 years,” added Desai. “This bonus will help extend the life of our small business and we’ll be able to continue to serve our loyal customers for many more years.”

Although a majority of the bonus winnings will be put towards his business, Dasai does plan to use a portion of the bonus to buy some holiday gifts, and possibly a family trip to Hawaii next year.

More than 34,900 other prizes, ranging from $2 to $50,125, were won in the Monday, November 8 drawing. In all, players won more than $5,603,700 in this drawing.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all the lucky winners to write their names on the back of the tickets and keep them in a safe place. If tickets were purchased online or through the Illinois Lottery app, there is no need to print anything. Winners should visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning to learn how to claim their prizes. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, and the current jackpot is $2 million for the next draw, Thursday, November 11. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

