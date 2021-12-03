Wind Creek Hospitality One of Two Finalists for South Suburban Casino

After 30 years of debate, a casino is coming to Chicago’s south suburbs. After selecting two finalists in October, the Illinois Gaming Board is expected to make a final decision in the coming months.

Independent research by gaming industry analysts has confirmed that Wind Creek Illinois’ proposed location in East Hazel Crest and Homewood will offer the most benefits IN and FOR the south suburbs by generating more revenue, while also more creating substantial economic benefit for communities, minority-owned and small businesses, and residents throughout the region.

“Wind Creek Hospitality will not just build a casino, but truly create a community in the south suburbs through job creation, community investment and sustained operational excellence,” said Jay Dorris, president and CEO, Wind Creek Hospitality “We are confident that Wind Creek is the best partner in and for the south suburbs. In addition to our expansive casino with both table games and slots, our proposed Four-Diamond hotel and entertainment destination will offer first-class amenities to the Southland region and maximize profits to generate the most revenue for the state.”