Wind Creek Hospitality One of Two Finalists for South Suburban Casino

After 30 years of debate, a casino is coming to Chicago’s south suburbs. After selecting two finalists in October, the Illinois Gaming Board is expected to make a final decision in the coming months.
Independent research by gaming industry analysts has confirmed that Wind Creek Illinois’ proposed location in East Hazel Crest and Homewood will offer the most benefits IN and FOR the south suburbs by generating more revenue, while also more creating substantial economic benefit for communities, minority-owned and small businesses, and residents throughout the region.
“Wind Creek Hospitality will not just build a casino, but truly create a community in the south suburbs through job creation, community investment and sustained operational excellence,” said Jay Dorris, president and CEO, Wind Creek Hospitality “We are confident that Wind Creek is the best partner in and for the south suburbs. In addition to our expansive casino with both table games and slots, our proposed Four-Diamond hotel and entertainment destination will offer first-class amenities to the Southland region and maximize profits to generate the most revenue for the state.”
Nearly 80 million vehicles pass by Wind Creek’s proposed development, located directly off I-80 near Halsted Street and 175th Street, each year. Its proximity to the Indiana border, less than a 10-minute drive away, has the potential to draw significant visitors from Northwest Indiana.
Known for hospitality and exceptional guest service, Wind Creek’s development would include:
• Nearly 70,000-square-foot casino with more than 1,350 slot machines and 56 table games, plus opportunity to grow
• A 15,800-square-foot entertainment center, customized both in design and featured performers to address the interests and needs of the Southland region
• A 35,000-square-foot conference and banquet facility that will provide much-needed meeting space in the south suburbs
• Three restaurants, two bars and a skyline lounge
• A 252-room luxury hotel with indoor pool and spa
• A partnership with Ravisloe Country Club for hotel guests who want to golf during their visit
Wind Creek’s casino is projected to create the equivalent of at least 800 full-time jobs when opened, including career opportunities ranging from maintenance and casino-floor positions to hospitality and management roles. It will also create approximately 600 temporary jobs during construction. The project’s contracting team, a joint venture between W.E. O’Neil Construction and MBE-certified Bowa Construction, has committed to awarding more than 30 percent of the annual dollar value of all contracts, purchase orders or other agreements to minority-, women-, veteran- or LGBTQ-owned businesses.
In each community where it operates, Wind Creek has a proven track record of being a good neighbor and giving back. This commitment to the community will continue in Illinois with the creation of the Southland Public Benefit Fund. The Fund will provide scholarships and health care services for the south suburban region through partnerships with South Suburban College, Prairie State College, Moraine Valley Community College, the Ingalls Development Foundation and Advocate South Suburban Hospital.
